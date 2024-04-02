×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 18:51 IST

TVS Motor Company registers its highest-ever sales in FY 2023-24

Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 8 per cent with sales increasing from 240,780 units in March 2023.

Reported by: Business Desk
TVS Motor Company Reports 31% sales growth in November
TVS Motor Company | Image:TVS Motor Company
Two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales: Auto sales TVS Motor Company has registered its highest-ever sales in FY 2023-24. As per a company release, two-wheeler total two-wheelers registered a growth of 12 per cent  with sales increasing from 307,559 units in the month of March 2023 to 344,446 units in March 2024. 

Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 8 per cent with sales increasing from 240,780 units in March 2023 to 260,532 units in March 2024.  Motorcycle registered a growth of 22 per cent with sales increasing from 141,250 units in March 2023 to 171,611 units in March 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 2 per cent with sales increasing from 128,817 units in March 2023 to 131,472 units in March 2024.

The company achieved the highest Vahan retails in March 2024. Electric Vehicle dispatches are moderated for smooth transition into the new EV incentive scheme from the Government. The electric vehicles recorded sales of 15,250 units in March 2024 as against sales of 15,364 units in March 2023.

The company's total exports registered a growth of 23 per cent with sales increasing from 75,037 units in March 2023 to 91,972 units in March 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 26% with sales increasing from 66,779 units in March 2023 to 83,914 units in March 2024.

Three-wheelers of the company registered a growth of 6 per cent with sales increasing from 9,593 units in March 2023 to 10,146 units in March 2024. During the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24, two-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 23 per cent with sales increasing from 8.40 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23 to 10.32 lakh units. 

Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 4 per cent  with sales increasing from 0.29 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23 to 0.30 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24, said the company release. Total exports registered a growth of 40 per cent with sales increasing from 1.85 lakh units in the last quarter of FY 2022-23 to 2.50 lakh units in the current quarter.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Whatsapp logo