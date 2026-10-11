TVS Motor Company vs Sundaram Clayton Limited - Venu Srinivasan’s Two Assets, And How They Grew Differently Under His Two Children: Numbers Reveal The Story
Venu Srinivasan emphasizes that his asset bifurcation was fair, giving Lakshmi Sundaram-Clayton and Sudarshan TVS Motor in 2014, with TVS revenue reaching Rs 47,270 crore versus SCL's Rs 2,259 crore.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Amid ongoing matter pertaining to the bifurcation of his assets, Venu Srinivasan — Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company has put facts on record, saying that the division of his assets was fair and carried out in the best interest of his family members.
In a detailed statement issued exclusively to Republic Business, Srinivasan said his two children, Lakshmi and Sudarshan, were given the reins of their respective businesses as part of the bifurcation that began in 2014. While Lakshmi was appointed as Joint Managing Director of Sundaram-Clayton Limited in September 2014, at the same time in September 2014, Sudarshan Venu was appointed Joint Managing Director of TVS Motor Company.
In his detailed statement, Venu Srinivasan highlighted that both of his children were given ‘a fair share on which they were and are free to build’. At the epicenter of the empire are thus two businesses that have grown in diabolically different directions since the leadership changed.
While TVS Motor’s revenue increased from ₹8,694 crore in FY14 to ₹47,270 crore in FY26, while Sundaram-Clayton’s revenue rose from ₹1,197 crore in FY14 to ₹2,259 crore in FY25.
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Republic Business reviewed the valuations and financials of the businesses that Venu Srinivasan bifurcated between his two children.
Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL): Financial Performance
Sundaram Clayton Ltd (SCL)
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|Sundaram Clayton
|FY 2013-14
|FY 2024-25
|CAGR
|Revenue
|Rs. 1197 Cr
|Rs. 2259 Cr
|6%
|PBT
|Rs. 61 Cr
|Rs. 39 Cr
|-4%
|ROCE
|13.3%
|-2.8%
TVS Motor Company: Performance Comparison (FY 2013–14 vs FY 2025–26)
TVS Motor Company
|FY 2013-14
|FY 2025-26
|Change
|Global ranking amongst 2W players (by volume)
|#6
|#3
|↑3
|Sales volume (2W+3W)
|2.08 million
|5.89 million
|2.8x
|India 2W Market share
|11.9%
|19.0%
|+ 7.1%
|Revenue
|Rs. 8,694 Cr
|Rs. 47,270 Cr
|5.4x
|International Business Revenue
|Rs. 1,784 Cr
|Rs. 11,250 Cr
|6x
|PBT
|Rs. 355 Cr
|Rs. 4,975 Cr
|14x
|Market cap
|US$ 0.8 Bn
|US$ 18 Bn
|23x
|India EV 2W ranking
|-
|#1