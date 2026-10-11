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  • TVS Motor Company vs Sundaram Clayton Limited - Venu Srinivasan’s Two Assets, And How They Grew Differently Under His Two Children: Numbers Reveal The Story

TVS Motor Company vs Sundaram Clayton Limited - Venu Srinivasan’s Two Assets, And How They Grew Differently Under His Two Children: Numbers Reveal The Story

Venu Srinivasan emphasizes that his asset bifurcation was fair, giving Lakshmi Sundaram-Clayton and Sudarshan TVS Motor in 2014, with TVS revenue reaching Rs 47,270 crore versus SCL's Rs 2,259 crore.

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TVS Motor Company vs Sundaram Clayton Limited - Venu Srinivasan’s Two Assets, And How They Grew Differently Under His Two Children: Numbers Reveal The Story
TVS Motor Company vs Sundaram Clayton Limited - Venu Srinivasan’s Two Assets, And How They Grew Differently Under His Two Children: Numbers Reveal The Story | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Amid ongoing matter pertaining to the bifurcation of his assets, Venu Srinivasan — Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company has put facts on record, saying that the division of his assets was fair and carried out in the best interest of his family members.

In a detailed statement issued exclusively to Republic Business, Srinivasan said his two children, Lakshmi and Sudarshan, were given the reins of their respective businesses as part of the bifurcation that began in 2014. While Lakshmi was appointed as Joint Managing Director of Sundaram-Clayton Limited in September 2014, at the same time in September 2014, Sudarshan Venu was appointed Joint Managing Director of TVS Motor Company.

In his detailed statement, Venu Srinivasan highlighted that both of his children were given ‘a fair share on which they were and are free to build’. At the epicenter of the empire are thus two businesses that have grown in diabolically different directions since the leadership changed.

While TVS Motor’s revenue increased from ₹8,694 crore in FY14 to ₹47,270 crore in FY26, while Sundaram-Clayton’s revenue rose from ₹1,197 crore in FY14 to ₹2,259 crore in FY25.

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Republic Business reviewed the valuations and financials of the businesses that Venu Srinivasan bifurcated between his two children.

Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL): Financial Performance

Sundaram Clayton Ltd (SCL)

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Sundaram ClaytonFY 2013-14FY 2024-25CAGR
RevenueRs. 1197 CrRs. 2259 Cr6%
PBTRs. 61 CrRs. 39 Cr-4%
ROCE13.3%-2.8% 

TVS Motor Company: Performance Comparison (FY 2013–14 vs FY 2025–26)

TVS Motor Company

 FY 2013-14FY 2025-26Change
Global ranking amongst 2W players (by volume)#6#3↑3
Sales volume (2W+3W)2.08 million5.89 million2.8x
India 2W Market share11.9%19.0%+ 7.1%
RevenueRs. 8,694 CrRs. 47,270 Cr5.4x
International Business RevenueRs. 1,784 CrRs. 11,250 Cr6x
PBTRs. 355 CrRs. 4,975 Cr14x
Market capUS$ 0.8 BnUS$ 18 Bn23x
India EV 2W ranking-#1 
Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: