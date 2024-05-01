TVS Motor records 25% YoY increase in sales in April

Advertisement

Gains with new EV policy: Two-wheeler and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has registered a growth of 25 per cent with sales increasing from 306,224 units in April 2023 to 383,615 units in April 2024, said a company statement.

The sales of total two-wheelers logged in April this year went up by 27 per cent to 3,74,592 units, from 2,94,786 units sold in April 2023. Sales of two-wheelers in the domestic market also grew by 29 per cent to 3,01,449 units in April this year compared to 2,32,956 units sales made in the same month of last year.

Advertisement

Motorcycle sales recorded a growth of 24 per cent in April 2024 at 1,88,110 units, from 1,52,365 units retailed in April 2023. Sales of scooters in April 2024 grew by 34 per cent to 1,44,126 units as against 1,07,496 units made in April 2023.

Electric Vehicle Push

The Centre’s flagship Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 came into effect from April 2024 after FAME II ended in March 2024. As per the company statement, ensuring a smooth transition, TVS Motor recorded electric vehicle sales of 17,403 units in April 2024, indicating continued robust demand. Electric vehicle sales last year in April 2023 were at 6,227 units, said the statement.

“The company saw total exports register a growth of 12 per cent with sales increasing from 71,663 units in April 2023 to 80,508 units in April 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 18 per cent with sales increasing from 61,830 units in April 2023 to 73,143 units in April 2024,” said the statement.

In terms of the three-wheeler sales, the Chennai-headquartered company registered sales of 9,023 units in April 2024 as against 11,438 units in April 2023.