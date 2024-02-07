Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

TVS Motor records 68% profit surge in Q3 performance

The company's financial results, also revealed growth in other key indicators.

Business Desk
TVS Motor Company Reports 31% sales growth in November
TVS Motor records 68% profit surge in Q3 performance | Image:TVS Motor Company
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

TVS records profit surge: TVS Motor, the Chennai-based automobile giant, has reported a stellar standalone net profit of Rs 593 crore in the third quarter ending December 2023. This marks a substantial 68 per cent increase compared to Rs 352 crore in the same period of the previous year. The company's financial results, declared on Wednesday, also revealed growth in other key indicators.

In Q3 FY24, TVS Motor's revenue from operations reached Rs 8,245 crore, reflecting a significant 26 per cent surge from the Rs 6,545 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) experienced a noteworthy 40 per cent year-on-year growth, reaching Rs 924 crore. The EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 11.2 per cent, up from 10.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Positive momentum 

The total two-wheeler sales for TVS Motor during the October–December period soared to 10.63 lakh units, a substantial increase from 8.36 lakh units in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Two-wheeler exports also displayed positive momentum, reaching 2.16 lakh units compared to 2.07 lakh units in the December 2022 quarter.

Advertisement

However, three-wheeler sales experienced a decline, dropping to 38,000 units in Q3 FY24 from 43,000 units in the year-ago period. In contrast, the sale of electric vehicles witnessed significant growth, reaching 48,000 units in the third quarter, up from 29,000 units in the corresponding period last year.

In the trading session on January 24, TVS Motor's stock settled at Rs 2,003.70 apiece on the BSE, marking a 0.83% increase compared to the previous day's close. The company's robust performance underscores its resilience and strategic positioning in the competitive automotive market.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World4 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos4 minutes ago

  3. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  4. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement