Advertisement

TVS records profit surge: TVS Motor, the Chennai-based automobile giant, has reported a stellar standalone net profit of Rs 593 crore in the third quarter ending December 2023. This marks a substantial 68 per cent increase compared to Rs 352 crore in the same period of the previous year. The company's financial results, declared on Wednesday, also revealed growth in other key indicators.

In Q3 FY24, TVS Motor's revenue from operations reached Rs 8,245 crore, reflecting a significant 26 per cent surge from the Rs 6,545 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) experienced a noteworthy 40 per cent year-on-year growth, reaching Rs 924 crore. The EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 11.2 per cent, up from 10.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Positive momentum

The total two-wheeler sales for TVS Motor during the October–December period soared to 10.63 lakh units, a substantial increase from 8.36 lakh units in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Two-wheeler exports also displayed positive momentum, reaching 2.16 lakh units compared to 2.07 lakh units in the December 2022 quarter.

Advertisement

However, three-wheeler sales experienced a decline, dropping to 38,000 units in Q3 FY24 from 43,000 units in the year-ago period. In contrast, the sale of electric vehicles witnessed significant growth, reaching 48,000 units in the third quarter, up from 29,000 units in the corresponding period last year.

In the trading session on January 24, TVS Motor's stock settled at Rs 2,003.70 apiece on the BSE, marking a 0.83% increase compared to the previous day's close. The company's robust performance underscores its resilience and strategic positioning in the competitive automotive market.