×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Bajaj Auto plans to launch CNG-run bike, says MD Rajiv Bajaj

The new bike would target mileage-conscious consumers and is expected to launch under a different brand.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bajaj Auto at record high
Bajaj Auto CNG Bike | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Taking cue from CNG 3-wheelers: Aiming to launch a new bike that can meet the needs of mileage-conscious consumers, leading two-wheeler and the-wheeler maker, the Pune-headquartered Bajaj Auto is in the process of developing a portfolio of clean fuel CNG motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said on Friday. 

The Bajaj Auto MD said the first such bike will hit the Indian automobile market in June. As per the company, the bike will run on CNG and will hit the roads in June.  The new bike would target mileage-conscious consumers and is expected to launch under a different brand.

Advertisement

The Bajaj Auto MD was speaking with media persons after announcing Bajaj Group's commitment of Rs 5,000 crore towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spent over the next 5 years. As per a statement, Bajaj Auto aims to focus skill development, under ‘Bajaj Beyond’—the Group’s new identity for all its Corporate Social Responsibility and charitable programs. 

“This will benefit over two crore of tomorrow's youth and enable them to take advantage of the employment and entrepreneurial opportunities offered by India’s growing economy,” said the company statement. 

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, the MD of Bajaj Auto Rajiv Bajaj said launching the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) last year has been a valuable learning experience for the conglomerate. 
“It gave us a very clear picture of the critical gap between theoretical education and practical skills needed in the manufacturing industry. The insights gained through BEST acted as a cornerstone in laying down the groundwork. With Bajaj Beyond, we will expand our skilling efforts across the group,” said Bajaj.  

"Together, we will design future-proof curriculums, provide real-world, hands-on experiences, and equip our youth with the adaptability and innovation required to thrive in the evolving mobility landscape," the Bajaj Auto MD further added. 

Advertisement

 

(With PTI inputs) 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL Opening Ceremony

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

a minute ago
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post

CSK vs RCB Dream11

2 minutes ago
Adidas

Adidas posted loss

2 minutes ago
Five Animals With Amazing Camouflaging Abilities

Camouflaging Animals

4 minutes ago
IPL Opening Ceremony: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Kick Off The Season With Electrifying Performances

IPL Opening Ceremony

4 minutes ago
AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare's Remarks on Kejriwal's Arrest

AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare

4 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal’s Wife Reacts

6 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

6 minutes ago
Holi

Holi Traditions

7 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

Rani-Aditya Marriage

9 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Review

10 minutes ago
Using Blockchain to Ensure Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence

Middle East AI dream depe

18 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

20 minutes ago
Death

Three bodies found

24 minutes ago
Top 10 ELSS funds

Tax-saving investment

25 minutes ago
China's Chery plans to start selling cars in Italy later in 2024

Chery to enter Italy

26 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde with Iqbal Singh Chahal

Iqbal Singh Chahal

31 minutes ago
Janardan Khorate: Advancing Agriculture with VeChain India Innovative Software for organic product tracking

Janardan Khorate

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education7 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo