Bajaj Auto plans to launch CNG-run bike, says MD Rajiv Bajaj

Taking cue from CNG 3-wheelers: Aiming to launch a new bike that can meet the needs of mileage-conscious consumers, leading two-wheeler and the-wheeler maker, the Pune-headquartered Bajaj Auto is in the process of developing a portfolio of clean fuel CNG motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said on Friday.

The Bajaj Auto MD said the first such bike will hit the Indian automobile market in June. As per the company, the bike will run on CNG and will hit the roads in June. The new bike would target mileage-conscious consumers and is expected to launch under a different brand.

The Bajaj Auto MD was speaking with media persons after announcing Bajaj Group's commitment of Rs 5,000 crore towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spent over the next 5 years. As per a statement, Bajaj Auto aims to focus skill development, under ‘Bajaj Beyond’—the Group’s new identity for all its Corporate Social Responsibility and charitable programs.

“This will benefit over two crore of tomorrow's youth and enable them to take advantage of the employment and entrepreneurial opportunities offered by India’s growing economy,” said the company statement.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, the MD of Bajaj Auto Rajiv Bajaj said launching the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) last year has been a valuable learning experience for the conglomerate.

“It gave us a very clear picture of the critical gap between theoretical education and practical skills needed in the manufacturing industry. The insights gained through BEST acted as a cornerstone in laying down the groundwork. With Bajaj Beyond, we will expand our skilling efforts across the group,” said Bajaj.

"Together, we will design future-proof curriculums, provide real-world, hands-on experiences, and equip our youth with the adaptability and innovation required to thrive in the evolving mobility landscape," the Bajaj Auto MD further added.

(With PTI inputs)