×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

UAE flips own script with $4 bln oil pipeline deal

National oil company rival Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering of its whole business in 2019 created major disclosure requirements.

Reuters Breakingviews
Karen Kwok
Wealthiest countries in BRICS by GDP
UAE: $536 billion | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Reverse plumbing. Abu Dhabi is flipping the script. In recent years, the United Arab Emirates’ leading light has blazed a trail by offloading minority stakes in subsidiaries of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Wednesday’s acquisition of KKR and BlackRock’s 40% stake in ADNOC’s oil pipelines, by domestic investment fund Lunate, goes in the opposite direction.

ADNOC’s original template made a lot of sense. National oil company rival Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering of its whole business in 2019 created major disclosure requirements and intense wrangling over the final group valuation. ADNOC’s strategy of selling minority stakes in subsections like oil and gas pipelines avoided all that, but still raised billions of dollars of cash and burnished the UAE’s credentials as a destination for foreign capital.

Advertisement

KKR and BlackRock’s 2019 original purchase of a 40% stake in ADNOC’s oil pipelines exemplified the trend. The buyers spent $4 billion acquiring part of the tariff rights for 18 pipelines, amounting to 750 km, thus valuing the enterprise at $10 billion. Aramco copied that model in 2021 and sold a 49% stake in its oil pipelines subsidiary to investors including EIG Global Energy Partners for $12.4 billion.

Five years on, it makes sense for KKR and BlackRock to exit. They have sold their 40% stake for a similar price to the $4 billion they bought it for, people familiar with the matter told Breakingviews. Given that M&A involving secure infrastructure assets can be loaded up with debt, dividends paid out over the last five years could be roughly the same as the equity originally advanced. That means they may have doubled their money.

Advertisement

What’s less obvious is why Abu Dhabi is buying it back. Arguably paying $4 billion for the assets is a slightly better deal in 2024 than in 2019, because the pipeline network has grown to 806 km. But it rubs against the UAE’s long-term quest for foreign direct investment, which still appears to be an objective judging by the relaxation of limits to overseas ownership in recent years. With neighbouring Saudi wanting to hike annual foreign direct investment inflows to $100 billion by 2030, the risk is the UAE loses its head start.

Lunate is an investment fund set up by Chimera Investment. Chimera is owned by the Royal Group, which in turn is the majority owner of the $239 billion International Holding Company, chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brother of the UAE’s president. Hence the sale could be part of a wider expansion of entities associated with IHC. Or, given that Sheikh Tahnoon is the UAE’s national security adviser, it could just be part of a wider global pattern where states place a greater focus on owning domestic energy assets. Either way, it makes for a departure from a well-understood trend.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed In Le

a minute ago
Prestige Group

Prestige's land grab

a minute ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

4 minutes ago
RBI seeks explanation after platform outage impacts forex trade

Forex reserve

4 minutes ago
Bull hits man on Bengaluru street

Bull Hits bike Rider

5 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's trust issues

5 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh interview

8 minutes ago
Korean celebs

K-Celebs Dating

9 minutes ago
UK Lawmaker Fell Victim To a Sexting Scam, His Colleagues Urged To Cooperate With Police

Sexting Scam

10 minutes ago
IDFC First Bank

RBI imposed penalty

12 minutes ago
National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters

LS Polls 2024:

14 minutes ago
Engineering exports decline in November

India's exports EU

14 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

16 minutes ago
Nana patole

Nana Patole

19 minutes ago
Forex reserves

India’s forex reserves

20 minutes ago
Valerie Adams

Valerie at World 10K

25 minutes ago
Ramayana set photos leaked

Ramayana Photos Leaked

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News17 hours ago

  2. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News18 hours ago

  3. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo