Updated February 20th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

UBS Global Research Sets Bullish Tone, Raises S&P 500 Year-End Forecast to 5,400"

This adjustment reflects an anticipated 8% upside from the index's recent close at 5,005.57.

Representative
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
UBS raises S&P target: UBS Global Research has increased its year-end forecast for the S&P 500 index to 5,400, making it the most bullish prediction amongst major global brokerages. This adjustment reflects an anticipated 8 per cent upside from the index's recent close at 5,005.57.

The decision to raise the forecast comes amidst previous expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, subdued inflation, and robust earnings prospects. However, recent reports showing a spike in consumer and producer prices have reignited concerns about inflation, potentially delaying rate cuts.

UBS views higher inflation positively for stock prices, citing increased pricing power as a boost to margins. Economic data has remained robust since the beginning of the year.

The brokerage has also revised its earnings-per-share estimate for the S&P 500 to $240, indicating a 9.1 per cent growth compared to the consensus estimate of 10.5 per cent. The index's climb past the 5,000 mark has been fuelled by strong performance from certain key stocks and optimism surrounding artificial intelligence.

Market traders are currently placing a 53.1 per cent probability on a 25 basis points rate cut by the Fed in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Additionally, UBS has adjusted its ratings for specific sub-sectors within the S&P 500. It has upgraded the financials sector to "overweight," citing a resurgence in deals and relaxed lending standards. Conversely, the health care sector has been downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight."

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 20th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

