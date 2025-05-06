Ujjwala Yojana Celebrates 9 Years: 10+ Crore Families Empowered, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighted the far-reaching impact of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) as it completed nine years since its launch.

Taking to social media platform X on Monday, Puri emphasized the scheme’s role in empowering marginalized communities by providing access to clean cooking fuel.

“9 years of Ujjwala scheme

10.33 Crore+ families are happy!



Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi ji, the #PMUjjwala scheme has become an example of women empowerment, a boon of health for housewives!

Refilling of more than 238 crore cylinders during #9YearsOfPMUjjwalaYojana shows the success of this scheme,” stated Puri in his twitter post.

Launched on May 1, 2016, PMUY aims to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from low-income households, enabling access to cleaner energy and improving household health conditions. The initiative has since become a cornerstone of India’s push toward inclusive development.

Puri credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for turning the scheme into a tool for women’s empowerment. “With the addition of 11,670 new LPG distributors in the last 10 years, delivery of cylinders has become possible even in remote and inaccessible areas.,” added Puri in his post.

By the end of March 2025, the scheme had extended its reach to 10.33 crore households. To further broaden its impact, the government launched Ujjwala 2.0 in August 2021, aiming to distribute an additional one crore connections. That goal was achieved by January 2022, and another 60 lakh connections were added by December the same year, bringing the total distributed under Ujjwala 2.0 to 1.6 crore.