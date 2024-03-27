Advertisement

UK business adaptations: UK businesses are adjusting their hiring and wage plans, according to a survey by Lloyds Bank. The survey released on Wednesday indicates a reduction in staffing intentions and wage increase expectations, possibly due to the looming increase in the minimum wage set for April.

The gauge of staffing intentions in the Lloyds Bank Business Barometer dropped to 27 per cent, down from the previous month's peak of 36 per cent, signalling a departure from the recent upward trend. Similarly, the proportion of businesses anticipating wage hikes of 3 per cent or more over the next year slightly decreased from 35 per cent to 33 per cent.

Minimum wage effects

Hann-Ju Ho, a senior economist at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said that smaller enterprises might be particularly feeling the impact of the forthcoming minimum wage hike.

The upcoming nearly 10 per cent increase in the minimum wage next month has prompted preemptive pay rises from supermarkets and other affected businesses. Despite indications of a slowdown, the Bank of England, which opted to maintain interest rates last week, notes that wage growth remains notable.

Stable business sentiment

On a brighter note, the Lloyds survey revealed that overall business confidence remains stable, standing at a net 42 per cent.

In a separate analysis, the Resolution Foundation highlighted the profound impact of the minimum wage introduced 25 years ago. It noted that low earners' pay is significantly higher than it would have been if it had only followed typical wage growth patterns. This policy has led to a decline in the share of workers earning low wages, from 22 per cent in 1999 to 9 per cent in 2023.

In comparison to other advanced economies, Britain's minimum wage is now amongst the highest, akin to those in France and South Korea.



(With Reuters Inputs)