OPINION

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 18:28 IST

UK growth alarm is best focused on the long term

UK slipped into a recession in last 6 months of 2023, with GDP falling 0.3% in the 3 months.

Reuters BreakingviewsFrancesco Guerrera
Rishi Sunak | Image:AP
Tax racket. Britain’s brush with recession at the end of 2023 obscures two important facts. The first is that the country’s near-term economic conditions are improving. And the second is that electioneering by the two main parties means there will be very few resources to turn short-term gains into lasting growth.

It’s official: the UK slipped into a recession in the last six months of 2023, with GDP falling 0.3% in the three months to December after shrinking by 0.1% between July and September. That’s a paradox because, after months in the doldrums, wind is returning to Britain’s sails.

Inflation soared in 2022 but is now 4% and could hit the Bank of England’s 2% target by April. The unemployment rate – at 3.8% – is hovering around the lowest levels since mid-2022. Business activity is at a seven-month high, according to a survey by S&P Global. And the Halifax House Price Index is on track to grow by 2.5% in 2024, the highest pace in more than a year. A return of a feel-not-so-bad factor could help Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak narrow the 21-percentage-point gap in the polls with the opposition Labour Party ahead of an election expected in the autumn.

Yet, even with interest rates set to fall from the current 16-year high, these near-term wins are unlikely to lead to long-term economic gains. The BoE expects GDP growth to reach just 0.75% in 2025. That compares with 1.7% for the United States and 1.6% for the euro area, according to the World Bank. In the 10 years before the pandemic, Britain’s grew by an average of 2% a year. UK GDP per capita hasn’t grown since the beginning of 2022, the worst run since 1955, according to the Resolution Foundation.

The formula for long-term growth is simple: the number of workers multiplied by their productivity. But in the UK growth in the latter has fallen dramatically, from an average of around 2.4% in the 1980s to 0.7% in the past decade, according to Capital Economics. And Britain’s ageing population means labour force growth is slowing.

To reverse these trends, governments need public funds and business investment. The two main parties don’t seem keen. The Conservatives are set to leverage an improvement in public finances of up to 20 billion pounds to sanction tax cuts in the March budget. The bill for that giveaway will come due later. Aside from healthcare, education, defence and overseas aid, all other government departments will have to cut annual spending by 2.3% on average for the next five years in real terms.

Labour has hinted it will keep to the Tories’ plans. That means it will have to raise taxes if it wants spend more. But Britain’s fiscal burden is already at its highest level in the post-war period and imposing new taxes while being business-friendly is a high-wire act.

Last year’s recession is old news. But the light at the end of Britain’s tunnel may be that of an oncoming train.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

