×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

UK homeowners and businesses resilient to high interest rates

British mortgage holders and businesses are handling high interest rates well, with debt levels much lower than in 2008, says the Bank of England.

Reported by: Business Desk
UK homeowners and businesses resilient to high interest rates, BoE says
UK homeowners and businesses resilient to high interest rates, BoE says | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UK resilient to rates: The Bank of England (BoE) reports that homeowners and businesses in the UK are showing resilience against elevated interest rates, with levels of problematic debt remaining notably lower than those observed in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. 

The financial environment globally remains challenging, with particular concerns surrounding sectors like private equity. However, the BoE asserts that the UK's financial system is well insulated against potential future shocks.

Advertisement

UK borrower resilience

According to the BoE's Financial Policy Committee, UK borrowers have thus far demonstrated resilience in the face of increased interest rates. Despite maintaining its main interest rate at 5.25 per cent, the BoE hinted at the possibility of a rate cut, citing positive inflation trends. Financial markets anticipate a rate cut as soon as June, with a high probability assigned to such a move by August.

The BoE highlighted that slightly over half of households with mortgages have experienced an uptick in debt payments since the rate hikes commenced in December 2021. Projections indicate a gradual rise in mortgage debt service ratios, albeit remaining below previous forecasts. 

Advertisement

Additionally, the percentage of households facing significant debt burdens relative to their living expenses is expected to increase marginally but remains well below levels seen post the global financial crisis.

Mortgage duration concerns

However, the BoE cautioned against a growing trend of mortgages spanning 30-year terms, constituting nearly half of all new mortgages. It also noted instances of low-income households struggling with essentials such as food, despite not being in debt that poses broader financial stability risks.

While the UK economy experienced a shallow recession in the latter half of 2023, recent data suggests a return to growth, albeit modest, in 2024. Corporate insolvencies in England and Wales saw a notable increase in February compared to a year earlier, primarily affecting very small businesses. Nevertheless, the BoE maintains that corporates, overall, have shown resilience against high interest rates and sluggish growth.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Infosys

Infosys' AI solution

a few seconds ago
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd partner to optimize EV charging infrastructure

Tata Passenger electric

5 minutes ago
Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head

Pavan Davuluri

6 minutes ago
Ukraine's President Replaces a Top Security Official With The Head of Ukraine's Foreign Spy Agency

President

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

7 minutes ago
Mastercard

Visa, Mastercard deal

11 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

11 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen praises Bengaluru Airport's Infrastructure

Kevin Pietersen Bengaluru

12 minutes ago
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

Double Jolt to INDI

17 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Govt's borrowing plan

19 minutes ago
Congress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana vs Who?

23 minutes ago
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

EC Begins Probe

25 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed

Elon Musk's Lawsuit

26 minutes ago
'Every Vote Counts', Polling Officials To Trek 39 Km For Lone Voter In Arunachal village

For A Lone Voter Polling

28 minutes ago
AP

Unsafe in US

30 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

31 minutes ago
Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

David Wiese on KKR

32 minutes ago
Brother-sister duo seriously injured after falling off flyover as car hits them; driver held

Car Hits Brother-Sister

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: VBA Exits MVA alliance; Releases List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Game Changer Song Out: Ram-Kiara Show Off Their Dance Moves In Jaragandi

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Noida to Get New E-Way Along Yamuna Pushta Road, Check Details

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Health Risks Likely To Occur Based On Your Zodiac Sign

    Lifestyle12 hours ago

  5. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo