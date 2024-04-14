×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

UK increases minimum income threshold for family visas by over 55%

The UK government aims to address concerns regarding immigration by introducing stricter regulations to manage migration flows.

Reported by: Business Desk
UK family visa income threshold
UK family visa income threshold | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
UK family visa income: The United Kingdom has implemented a significant change in its immigration policy, as the minimum income threshold required to sponsor a family member's visa has been substantially increased. Effective immediately, individuals seeking to sponsor family visas must have a minimum annual salary of £29,000, marking a notable 55 per cent increase from the previous threshold of £18,600.

This announcement, part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's strategy to curb immigration levels, comes amidst ongoing debates surrounding immigration policies in the lead-up to the UK's general elections later this year. The UK government aims to address concerns regarding immigration by introducing stricter regulations to manage migration flows.

Explaining the rationale behind the policy change, UK's Interior Minister James Cleverly stressed the need to alleviate the strains caused by mass migration while safeguarding the interests of British workers and taxpayers. Cleverly highlighted the government's commitment to building a sustainable immigration system that promotes self-sufficiency among immigrants relocating to the UK.

The revised income requirement seeks to ensure that families seeking to reunite in the UK demonstrate financial independence, with various means available to meet the income threshold, including savings and income from employment. The government aims to foster an immigration system that is fair, efficient, and aligned with the country's economic priorities.

In addition to the adjustments in income thresholds, the UK government has also implemented stringent regulations on student visas and increased the health surcharge for foreign nationals accessing the National Health Service (NHS). These measures are part of the government's broader efforts to manage immigration levels and ensure the sustainability of public services.

With immigration figures currently standing at 745,000, the UK government aims to reduce this number to 300,000, signaling a significant shift in the country's immigration policy landscape. As the new regulations take effect, individuals and families navigating the immigration process will need to adhere to the updated criteria to obtain visas and residency in the United Kingdom.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

