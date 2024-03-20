×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

UK inflation cools in February, offers room for interest rate adjustments

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt expressed optimism about the economic outlook, citing potential improvements in growth and employment conditions.

Reported by: Business Desk
Jeremy Hunt
Jeremy Hunt | Image:GOV.UK
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UK inflation: British inflation experienced a stronger cooling effect in February than anticipated by economists and the Bank of England, recent data reveals. The Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday that consumer prices increased by 3.4 per cent year-on-year in February, down from a 4.0 per cent rise in January. This marks the lowest inflation rate since September 2021 and slightly below the Reuters poll forecast of 3.5 per cent.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as energy, food, and tobacco, also showed a decrease of 4.5 per cent compared to 5.1 per cent in January, aligning closely with market expectations.

Advertisement

These figures arrive just ahead of the Bank of England's forthcoming decision on interest rates, possibly elevating confidence within the central bank regarding potential rate cuts in the near future. Notably, services inflation, a metric closely monitored by the BoE, moderated to 6.1 per cent from 6.5 per cent in January, in line with the central bank's projections from the previous month.

Responding to the data, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt expressed optimism about the economic outlook, citing potential improvements in growth and employment conditions. Hunt's recent reduction of social security contributions on March 6 aligns with the government's efforts to stimulate economic activity.

Advertisement

In contrast, the opposition Labour Party, currently leading in opinion polls ahead of an anticipated election later this year, highlighted ongoing concerns about high prices and underlined the perceived economic challenges faced by citizens after 14 years of Conservative governance.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka-Nick In Ayodhya

a few seconds ago
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder

2 minutes ago
Pat Cummins

Ashwin on Cummins

2 minutes ago
Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un's new tank

4 minutes ago
TANCET Result 2024 date announced

TANCET result date out

4 minutes ago
Kanhaiya Kumar with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

CPI Gets Begusarai

5 minutes ago
Ilaiyaraaja

Dhanush As Ilaiyaraaja

7 minutes ago
Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey

Sargun-Ravi Spotted

8 minutes ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In White Saree

10 minutes ago
Metro Rail Security Staff Makes Lewd Gesture At Woman Passenger in Bengaluru

Lewd Gesture At Woman

11 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Haircare Tips For Holi

12 minutes ago
pak

Pakistan, IMF

14 minutes ago
Domestic natural gas prices slashed

Reducing LNG Dependence

14 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

15 minutes ago
Apples

Hormone Balancing Foods

16 minutes ago
Rinku Singh vs Mitchell Starc

Rinku Singh vs Starc

17 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

17 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder Case

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment16 hours ago

  4. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo