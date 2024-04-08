×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 09:46 IST

UK job market sees slowest salary growth in 3 years, temporary worker spending declines

Last week a BoE survey of employers showed firms expected to raise pay by 4.9% over the next 12 months.

Reported by: Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UK pay growth slows: Recruitment agencies in the UK have reported the slowest growth in starting pay for permanent staff in over three years, along with a notable decrease in spending on temporary workers last month. This adds to the mounting evidence of a slowdown in Britain's job market.

The latest survey conducted by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) suggests that underlying pay pressures in the economy might be easing, potentially helping to keep inflation in line with the Bank of England's 2 per cent target.

Advertisement

While official measures of pay growth have been soaring at an annual rate of approximately 6 per cent, which is twice the pace most Bank of England officials consider ideal for on-target inflation, REC's findings indicate a notable deceleration in pay growth.

Call for leniency

Neil Carberry, Chief Executive of REC, highlighted that the data supports the argument for the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee to adopt a more lenient approach towards stimulating growth in the near future. He highlighted that pay growth has slowed significantly and is now below the survey's long-term average for new permanent roles.

However, the Bank of England has been cautious about relying too heavily on REC data in recent months, as trends in the recruitment market have been slow to translate into lower wage growth for the broader workforce.

Advertisement

A recent survey by the Bank of England revealed that firms anticipate raising pay by 4.9 per cent over the next 12 months. Financial markets are predicting that the Bank of England will commence rate cuts in either June or August, with approximately 0.75 percentage points of cuts anticipated for 2024.

Staff demand drops

REC also reported that overall demand for staff declined for the fifth consecutive month in March, almost matching the sharp decrease observed in February, which was the most significant drop in over three years. This downward pressure on pay was attributed to a surplus of candidates, partly due to increased redundancies.

The REC's data is based on a survey conducted amongst approximately 400 recruitment agencies between March 12 and March 22.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 09:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a minute ago
Rinku Singh, MS Dhoni

CSK vs KKR: Dream11 tips

3 minutes ago
Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Rebelled Because Bal Thac

6 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

BJP Slams Congress

9 minutes ago
Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

Broken Seat In Air India

10 minutes ago
Cody Rhodes

RHODES FINISHED THE STORY

12 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun Greets Fans

18 minutes ago
Boeing to begin contract negotiations with Seattle-area union

Boeing incident

20 minutes ago
JSW Ventures investment in MG Motor India

JSW Ventures-MG Motor

20 minutes ago
Nita Ambani

MI Host 18,000 Children

30 minutes ago
Sensex

Sensex hits record high

30 minutes ago
March in San Fransisco to show support for PM ModiMarch in San Fransisco to show support for PM Modi

San Fransico March

33 minutes ago
Representative

UK job market slows

34 minutes ago
After ED, Now NIA Team Attacked: TMC Sees 'Conspiracy,' BJP Terms it 'Sandeshkahli 2.0'

TMC Vs BJP

40 minutes ago
Tungnath Temple

Chopta-Tungnath Trek

an hour ago
Cody Rhodes

Fans react to Cody

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Do Patti

an hour ago
Mumbai Indians move up the points table in IPL 2024 after first win

IPL Points Table update

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sex Racket Busted in Pimpri Chinchwad, 3 Women Rescued

    India News3 hours ago

  2. 'THINK WISELY BCCI': Pakistan player WARNS Indian board over Kohli saga

    Sports 6 hours ago

  3. Ian Bishop SLAMMED by fans for Virat Kohli commentary, APOLOGISES

    Sports 6 hours ago

  4. KL Rahul HIGHLY IMPRESSED with bowler who dismissed Virat Kohli

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. William, Kate Feeling Anxious Over Possibility of Taking Throne?

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo