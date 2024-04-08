Advertisement

UK pay growth slows: Recruitment agencies in the UK have reported the slowest growth in starting pay for permanent staff in over three years, along with a notable decrease in spending on temporary workers last month. This adds to the mounting evidence of a slowdown in Britain's job market.

The latest survey conducted by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) suggests that underlying pay pressures in the economy might be easing, potentially helping to keep inflation in line with the Bank of England's 2 per cent target.

Advertisement

While official measures of pay growth have been soaring at an annual rate of approximately 6 per cent, which is twice the pace most Bank of England officials consider ideal for on-target inflation, REC's findings indicate a notable deceleration in pay growth.

Call for leniency

Neil Carberry, Chief Executive of REC, highlighted that the data supports the argument for the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee to adopt a more lenient approach towards stimulating growth in the near future. He highlighted that pay growth has slowed significantly and is now below the survey's long-term average for new permanent roles.

However, the Bank of England has been cautious about relying too heavily on REC data in recent months, as trends in the recruitment market have been slow to translate into lower wage growth for the broader workforce.

Advertisement

A recent survey by the Bank of England revealed that firms anticipate raising pay by 4.9 per cent over the next 12 months. Financial markets are predicting that the Bank of England will commence rate cuts in either June or August, with approximately 0.75 percentage points of cuts anticipated for 2024.

Staff demand drops

REC also reported that overall demand for staff declined for the fifth consecutive month in March, almost matching the sharp decrease observed in February, which was the most significant drop in over three years. This downward pressure on pay was attributed to a surplus of candidates, partly due to increased redundancies.

The REC's data is based on a survey conducted amongst approximately 400 recruitment agencies between March 12 and March 22.



(With Reuters Inputs)