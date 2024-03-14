×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

UK media muddle is fresh turn-off for foreign cash

The UK-based publication now looks likely to escape ownership by the United Arab Emirates-backed RedBird IMI.

Reuters Breakingviews
George Hay
The Telegraph
The Telegraph | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Foreign Direct Irony. Trebles all round at the Telegraph. The right-wing UK publication now looks likely to escape ownership by the United Arab Emirates-backed RedBird IMI, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hurriedly mobilised legislation on Wednesday preventing foreign states from owning UK media assets. While the ironies in the affair are sufficient to fill an entire broadsheet, the main headline is likely to be a further hit to the appeal of UK assets to foreign investors.

RedBird IMI, led by ex-CNN boss Jeff Zucker, secured an option to buy the Telegraph and Spectator after lending 600 million pounds to the newspapers’ previous owners, which enabled them to repay debts owed to Lloyds Banking Group. But lawmakers from Sunak’s own Conservative Party cried foul, pointing out that IMI owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan is deputy prime minister of the UAE, not noted either for its liberal democracy or its free press. Exploiting the UK prime minister’s weakness amid negative polls, they shifted the debate from the impact of RedBird’s takeover on competition to whether foreign state-linked investors should be allowed to acquire domestic media assets at all.

Advertisement

On that substantive point, British politicians have grounds to act. IMI’s role as a limited partner in a private equity structure gave credence to its claimed status as a financial investor. The buyers also trumpeted their commitments to editorial independence. But it’s possible to see why some struggled to differentiate between a deal involving Sheikh Mansour the private investor and one featuring the UAE. Acting now also shouldn’t make the UK a complete outlier. France classes media as one of a group of strategic assets, and requires non-European Union buyers of listed company stakes exceeding 10% to get state approval.

Blocking RedBird doesn’t necessarily imperil further investment in the UK from the oil-rich UAE, either. It certainly strikes a weird note – the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority part-owns British utility Thames Water, and the similarly state-held Emirates Investment Authority holds 14% of $23 billion British telco Vodafone. But unlike the 10 billion pounds of state funds it agreed in 2021 to pump into the UK, the UAE government sees Sheikh Mansour’s investment as a private one, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Advertisement

The UK still has a problem, though. The antics of the Boris Johnson and Liz Truss governments, which took in breaking international law, proroguing parliament and crashing the economy, will have already given suppliers of foreign direct investment pause for thought. That’s risky for a moderately sized open economy. Resolving to block future foreign state takeovers of domestic media via a normal legislative process encompassing proper consultation might not have made things worse. Frantically tweaking laws to block pre-existing M&A to suit the incumbent government’s short-term political needs, in contrast, probably does.

(Article co-authored by Karen Kow) 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Matka Kulfi

Traditional Matka Kulfi

2 minutes ago
mamata banerjee

Mamata Health Bulletin

4 minutes ago
Polki Vs Kundan Jewellery

Polki Vs Kundan Jewellery

5 minutes ago
Vande Bharat

Vande Bharat Routes

11 minutes ago
BluSmart

BluSmart’s EV fleet

20 minutes ago
Harish Salve

CAA Explainer

20 minutes ago
BluSmart and Tata Power

BluSmart Tata Power

24 minutes ago
Delhi metro viral video

Delhi Metro Viral video

31 minutes ago
mamata banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

33 minutes ago
OTT Censorship

OTT Censorship Explained

36 minutes ago
inDrive

inDrive raises $150 mn

38 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhota and Kiara Advani

Celebs At Yodha Premiere

41 minutes ago
Electoral Bonds Data From SBI Uploaded On EC Website

Electoral Bonds

an hour ago
Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie

Priyanka-Malti In India

an hour ago
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

Pak airlines instruction

an hour ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

रामनवमी-नवरात्रि

an hour ago
Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy Earns Record

an hour ago
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has sustained a major injury, a post by the All India Trinamool Congress on 'X' stated.

Mamata Sustains Injury

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News8 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News9 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo