Updated April 10th, 2024 at 17:21 IST

UK proposes easing rules on research costs for asset managers

Critics argue that this has led to reduced research on smaller companies, impacting investment and trading levels.

Reported by: Business Desk
United Kingdom
UK proposes easing rules on research costs for asset managers | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
UK proposes easing rules: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in Britain has proposed allowing asset managers to combine the costs of research on stock picks and execution of stock trades charged by brokers in a move to ease rules inherited from the EU post-Brexit. The European Union is also introducing more flexibility in how asset managers pay for research.

Currently, asset managers are required to itemise the costs of research and execution of stock trades charged by brokers to show clients what their fees cover. Critics argue that this has led to reduced research on smaller companies, impacting investment and trading levels. However, this view is disputed by the FCA and its EU counterpart, ESMA.

Britain's departure from the EU in 2020 has enabled it to establish its own financial rules to enhance its attractiveness as a capital market, amid competition from EU financial centres and New York. Rolling back the EU's unbundling rule in the bloc's MiFID II securities laws has been viewed as a 'Brexit dividend' and is proposed under the British government's 'Edinburgh Reforms' to bolster London's competitiveness as a global financial centre.

The FCA's analysis suggests that asset managers are largely obtaining the research they require under the current rules, but the payment process can be intricate, favouring larger asset managers and making it challenging to source research from the United States, which allows bundling.

The watchdog's proposal aims to provide asset managers with greater flexibility in how they pay for research, accommodating various business models and sizes to promote competition. The FCA intends to finalise the rules in the first half of 2024, with the timeline dependent on the feedback received during the consultation process.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published April 10th, 2024 at 17:21 IST

