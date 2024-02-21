English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 13:31 IST

UK records highest-ever budget surplus, fiscal challenges loom

Broader fiscal outlook is a challenge as the British Finance Minister is set to present UK's annual budget.

Business Desk
Britain: The Bank of England's stance against market speculation on rate cuts kept its key rate at a 15-year high of 5.25 per cent.
UK records highest-ever budget surplus, fiscal challenges loom | Image:Pexels`
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UK budget surplus: Britain achieved its highest-ever budget surplus in January, reaching 16.7 billion euros ($21.1 billion), as per official figures released. This surplus, attributed to record seasonal tax inflows, was slightly below economists' expectations of 18.7 billion euros.

The Office for National Statistics reported that total central government tax receipts hit a record 90.8 billion euros in January, up from 87.9 billion euros a year earlier.

Advertisement

Despite this surplus, the broader fiscal outlook remains challenging as Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt prepares to present his annual budget. Since the start of the financial year in April 2023, public borrowing has totaled 96.6 billion euros, 3.1 billion euros less than the same period in the previous financial year.

Net debt of government

However, net debt on the government's preferred measure, excluding public sector banks and the Bank of England, stood at 2.418 billion euros, or 88.1 per cent of GDP. This is slightly down from December but up from 85.0 per cent of GDP a year ago.

Hunt, who plans to cut taxes to boost the Conservative Party's popularity before the upcoming national election, will present his budget on March 6.

Advertisement

The Conservatives are currently trailing the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls, with the economy having fallen into a shallow recession in the second half of last year, as per official figures released last week.

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

15 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

15 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

15 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

15 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

15 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

15 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

15 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

15 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

16 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

16 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 600 People Fall Ill Due to Food Poisoning After Consuming Prasad

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Neymar implicates Kylian Mbappe's ego in tense PSG departure drama

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Bilateral Trade To Boost, Says PM Post Talk With Greek Counterpart

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Aditya-Ananya, Shahid-Mira Jet Off To Goa For Rakul-Jackky Wedding?

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Akaay Kohli already facing a big issue just few days after being born!

    Sports 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo