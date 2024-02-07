Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

UK retail sales plunge 3.2% in December, defying economist predictions

Contrary to economists' expectations of a 0.5% decline in sales volume, the actual figures surpassed these projections.

Business Desk
UK retail sales fall 3.2%
UK retail sales fall 3.2% | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

UK retail slump: British retail sale volumes witnessed a substantial decline of 3.2 per cent in December compared to November, marking the most significant slump in nearly three years, as indicated by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday. Despite economists' predictions, which anticipated a median 0.5 per cent  decrease in sales volume based on a Reuters poll, the actual figures exceeded these projections.

This downturn in retail sales heightens concerns about the potential contraction of the UK economy in the fourth quarter, following a 0.1 per cent contraction in the third quarter. The ONS has indicated that retail sales could have a negative impact of 0.04 percentage points on British economic output in the final quarter of the year.

Heather Bovill, Deputy Director for Surveys and Economic Indicators at the ONS, pointed out the particularly poor performance of food stores, experiencing their most substantial fall since May 2021. This decline was attributed to a sluggish December in sales due to early Christmas shopping.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 19th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

