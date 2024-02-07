UK retail slump: British retail sale volumes witnessed a substantial decline of 3.2 per cent in December compared to November, marking the most significant slump in nearly three years, as indicated by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday. Despite economists' predictions, which anticipated a median 0.5 per cent decrease in sales volume based on a Reuters poll, the actual figures exceeded these projections.



This downturn in retail sales heightens concerns about the potential contraction of the UK economy in the fourth quarter, following a 0.1 per cent contraction in the third quarter. The ONS has indicated that retail sales could have a negative impact of 0.04 percentage points on British economic output in the final quarter of the year.



Heather Bovill, Deputy Director for Surveys and Economic Indicators at the ONS, pointed out the particularly poor performance of food stores, experiencing their most substantial fall since May 2021. This decline was attributed to a sluggish December in sales due to early Christmas shopping.



(With Reuters Inputs)