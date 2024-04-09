×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

UK retail sales see biggest surge since August, thanks to early Easter

In March, total retail spending increased by 3.5% compared to the previous year, surpassing consumer price inflation for the first time in over two years.

Reported by: Business Desk
Easter food spending lifts UK retail sales by most since August
Easter food spending lifts UK retail sales by most since August | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Easter boosts UK retail: UK retail sales witnessed a boost in March, driven primarily by increased spending on food due to the early Easter period, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). This surge marked the strongest growth since August, although overall consumer demand remained subdued due to adverse weather conditions dampening sales of other goods.

Following a period of economic recession in the latter part of the previous year, recent data indicated a tentative return to modest growth in the first quarter of this year, attributed partly to easing inflation pressures.

Advertisement

Retail spending soars

The BRC reported a 3.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in total retail spending for March, up from a 1.1 per cent rise in February. Notably, this growth outpaced the most recent consumer price inflation figures for the first time in over two years. However, these figures are not adjusted for seasonal variations, with the earlier occurrence of Easter this year compared to 2023 contributing to the surge in food sales.

Advertisement

Helen Dickinson, CEO, BRC, highlighted that while the growth in retail sales improved in March, it was primarily due to the early Easter period, which boosted food sales leading up to the long weekend. Conversely, sales of items such as garden furniture, home improvement products, clothing, and footwear were adversely impacted by the wet weather experienced throughout the month.

The Met Office reported that the UK witnessed 27 per cent more rainfall than average in March, with some southern counties experiencing double the normal amount.

Advertisement

Over the first quarter of the year, food sales saw an increase of 6.8 per cent compared to the previous year, whereas non-food spending saw a decline of 1.9 per cent.

Consumer spending analysis

Barclays' data revealed that consumer spending growth, a broader measure than retail sales, remained at 1.9 per cent in March, matching its lowest annual rate since September 2022. Despite factors such as the release of "Dune 2" in cinemas and events like St Patrick's Day and rugby fixtures providing a boost to certain sectors, overall consumer demand remained tepid.

Looking ahead, businesses are optimistic that demand will pick up in the coming months, driven by factors such as improved weather conditions, lower energy prices, higher wage growth, and anticipated events like Taylor Swift concerts and the Olympics, according to Karen Johnson, head of retail at Barclays.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Palestinian Authority is once again hoping to revive its bid for a full UN membership.

PA UN Membership

3 minutes ago
Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson

Theories on Samson-Jurel

4 minutes ago
Shiva Rajkumar

Bhairathi Rangal Poster

6 minutes ago
Must-visit Tourist Spots In UAE

Solo travel

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
China Couldn't Encroach 'Single Inch' Of Land Under The Narendra Modi Government Govt: Amit Shah

Amit Shah

8 minutes ago
The Byju's founder and board will not be part of this meeting

Byju's salary payments

13 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homeopathy Day 2024

15 minutes ago
Virumaandi

Must-watch Action Movies

18 minutes ago
The Pope met the families of those held hostage by the Hamas and its affliates during an hour-long meeting at the Vatican on April 8.

Pope Meets Hostage Family

20 minutes ago
The Panama Supreme Court where the trial commenced on Monday, April 8.

Panama Papers Trial

21 minutes ago
Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla Trailer

22 minutes ago
Cambodia is investigating YouTubers' abuse of monkeys at the Angkor UNESCO site

Abuse of Monkeys

24 minutes ago
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project

Microsoft's AI expansion

24 minutes ago
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW

WWE to merge with AEW?

27 minutes ago
Christopher Nolan

Nolan On Dark Knight

28 minutes ago
What Is Androgynous Fashion?

Gender-fluid Fashion Tips

28 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News8 hours ago

  3. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  4. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo