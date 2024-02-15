Advertisement

UK shares rise: UK shares opened higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE 100 up 0.5 per cent and the FTSE 250 adding 0.3 per cent, rebounding from the previous session's losses. The market responded positively to softer-than-expected domestic inflation data, which fueled hopes for an early interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE).

Data revealed that British consumer price inflation remained steady at 4.0 per cent in January, unchanged from December and contrary to economists' expectations of a rise to 4.2 per cent. This unexpected stability in inflation provided a boost for the BoE, increasing expectations for an interest rate cut.

Export-heavy FTSE 100

The sterling weakened against the dollar following the data release, supporting the export-heavy FTSE 100. Money markets now anticipate around 70 basis points of interest rate cuts in 2024, up from the previous estimate of about 58 bps.

In response to the news, the rate-sensitive homebuilders index surged 1.6 per cent, indicating investor optimism about potential rate cuts. Among corporate updates, Coca-Cola HBC saw a 4.4 per cent increase in its share price, leading the FTSE 100, after announcing expectations of profit growth in 2024 and reporting upbeat annual profit figures.

