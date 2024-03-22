Advertisement

Retail recovery signals: UK shoppers have defied expectations for a sluggish February, signalling growing signs of recovery. According to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), British retail sales remained unexpectedly stable in February, aligning with increased consumer confidence regarding their financial prospects.

The report highlighted a stagnation in retail sales volumes, which remained 1.3 per cent below pre-pandemic levels from 2020. Economists had anticipated a 0.3 per cent decline in sales volumes for the month, making the actual figures stronger than predicted. These better-than-expected results contribute to the broader indication of economic recuperation from the mild recession experienced last year.

Inflation slowdown impact

Factors contributing to this optimistic outlook include the anticipated decrease in interest rates, alongside a slowdown in inflation. Additionally, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt's announcement of a second reduction in social security contributions aims to boost economic prospects ahead of an anticipated upcoming election.

Despite adverse weather conditions affecting sales in food and household goods stores, online shopping saw an increase in value. The clothing sector experienced a notable upturn, with sales rising by 1.7 per cent – the largest surge since December 2022. However, overall sales volumes were marginally lower compared to the previous year, down by 0.4 per cent.

Retail rebound expected

The stability in consumer sentiment for March reflects growing positivity regarding personal financial outlooks, a sentiment not seen in over two years. Analysts anticipate further rebound in retail activity as inflation continues to decline, with expectations of forthcoming interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE). BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's recent comments in an interview with the Financial Times highlighted the possibility of interest rate cuts, aligning with efforts to stimulate economic growth.



Inflationary pressures eased in February, further supporting expectations of forthcoming interest rate adjustments by the BoE. Earlier indications of economic recovery were affirmed by recent data showing a pick-up in economic activity at the beginning of the year following a brief recession in 2023. While economic growth has been modest in recent years, both the BoE and the country's official budget forecaster anticipate an expansion, with differing forecasts of 0.25 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively, for the current year.



(With Reuters Inputs)