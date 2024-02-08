English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

UK to launch new 30-year bond; market updates

Syndication will mark the sixth of its kind by the DMO within the ongoing 2023–24 financial year.

Business Desk
UK to launch new 30-year bond; market updates
UK to launch new 30-year bond; market updates | Image:Pexels
UK launches bonds: The United Kingdom Debt Management Office (DMO) announced plans to introduce a new government bond set to mature in July 2054, starting from the week of January 22, through a syndication process.

The specifics regarding the bond's coupon and the lead banks managing the syndicate will be disclosed at a later stage, the DMO confirmed. This syndication will mark the sixth of its kind by the DMO within the ongoing 2023–24 financial year.

Market update

On the market front, Britain's FTSE 100 experienced a 0.2 per cent decline, driven primarily by a downturn in non-life insurers' stocks and a notable drop in Sainsbury's shares following an earnings update. All eyes were on the impending remarks from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey, scheduled for later in the day.

Sainsbury's, the country's second-largest supermarket group, witnessed a 4.1 per cent decline in shares, marking the potential for its worst performance in 15 months. Despite reporting a 7.4 per cent increase in underlying sales during the crucial Christmas quarter, the lack of an upgraded full-year outlook disappointed investors.

Analyst Michael Hewson from CMC Markets UK noted, "Today's numbers from Sainsbury indicate that consumers prioritised spending on essentials over discretionary items during the holiday season, amidst ongoing cost-of-living pressures."

Tesco also experienced a 1.1 per cent drop in its shares. In the midcap sector, the FTSE 250 edged slightly higher by 0.1 per cent.

Challenges of housing market

Within sectors, non-life insurers faced a downturn, hitting their lowest levels in over seven weeks. Conversely, Greggs, the British baker, observed a 7.5 per cent surge driven by a stronger-than-expected rise in like-for-like sales in the fourth quarter, fueled by a surge in demand for seasonal products.

Despite acknowledging ongoing challenges in the housing market this year amid broader economic uncertainties, Persimmon, the British housebuilder, saw a 3.1 per cent rise in its shares. This rise was mirrored in the broader homebuilders index, climbing by 1.3 per cent.

Pennon Group, however, faced a nearly 1 per cent decline following its acquisition of Sutton and East Surrey (SES) Water's holding company for an enterprise value of approximately £380 million ($482 million).

The market focus also included the upcoming address by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey to the House of Commons' Treasury Committee at 1515 GMT. His presentation will primarily cover the central bank's half-yearly Financial Stability Report, expected to provide insights into the current economic landscape and future financial stability.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

