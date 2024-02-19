Umicore's profit projections: Umicore UMI BR's projected core profit for 2024 falls short of expectations due to increased costs associated with expanding production and capacity in its battery materials division. This has led to a 2 per cent decline in the company's shares as of 1143 GMT, following lower-than-expected sales and earnings in the second half of 2023.



As the demand for electric vehicles rises, Umicore aims to establish a European-based supply chain for battery materials across Belgium, Finland, and Poland to reduce reliance on Asian suppliers. However, the ramp-up costs are impacting earnings, although CEO Mathias Miedreich anticipates these costs to diminish by 2025.



Despite the challenges, Miedreich remains optimistic, predicting a notable improvement in the second half of 2024 driven by new customer contracts. However, the company expects adjusted EBITDA for 2024 to be between 900 million and 950 million euros, lower than the previous year's 972 million euros, falling short of analysts' expectations of 979 million euros.



The decline in adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2023, down 17.6 per cent, was primarily attributed to startup costs in the battery materials division. Umicore also noted a slight increase in annual core profit for rechargeable battery materials, partly due to cost savings from mass production tests and the valuation of battery production scraps.



In addition to catering to domestic demand in Europe, Umicore is banking on partnerships with Chinese EV manufacturers establishing production bases in Europe, such as BYD's facility in Hungary. Miedreich sees opportunities in collaborating with both Chinese OEMs and battery makers expanding into Europe.



(With Reuters Inputs)