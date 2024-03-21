×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 22:28 IST

UN adopts first global Artificial Intelligence resolution

The nonbinding resolution, proposed by the US and co-sponsored by 122 other nations, took three months to negotiate.

Reported by: Business Desk
UN General Assembly
File photo of the UN General Assembly. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
UN's AI resolution: In an endeavor to encourage the protection of personal data, monitoring Artificial Intelligence (AI) for risks, and safeguarding human rights, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday adopted the first global resolution on AI, officials in the US government said.

Proposed by the United States and co-sponsored by 122 other nations, the nonbinding resolution witnessed three months of negotiations before getting passage. The AI resolution has advocated for strengthening privacy policies, the officials further added. 

"We are sailing in choppy waters with the fast-changing technology. This means that it is more important than ever to steer by the light of our values," said a senior administration official. Officials have tagged the resolution as the "first-ever truly global consensus document on AI."

The resolution is the latest in a series of initiatives - few of which carry teeth - by governments around the world to shape AI's development, amid fears it could be used to disrupt democratic processes, turbocharge fraud or lead to dramatic job losses, among other harms.

"The improper or malicious design, development, deployment and use of artificial intelligence systems ... pose risks that could ... undercut the protection, promotion and enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms," the UN measure says.

(With Reuters inputs) 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 22:25 IST

