UN agency seeks funds: The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is embarking on its inaugural "global appeal," aiming to secure $7.9 billion in funding to support individuals on the move and facilitate more orderly migration pathways. This initiative comes against the backdrop of a surge in global migration driven by factors such as climate change, conflict, and economic challenges and opportunities, prompting millions to leave their homes.

In its annual appeal, the Geneva-based agency seeks to position itself as a key player in the competition for aid funds, alongside other United Nations agencies and humanitarian organizations. This endeavour occurs at a time when several major donor governments are grappling with constrained budgets or reducing their aid allocations.

Urgency of situation

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian aid chief, recently decried a "severe and ominous funding crisis." He revealed that last year's $57 billion appeal from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs was only about one-third funded, marking one of the most significant funding shortfalls in years. This year, his agency is seeking $46 billion.

The IOM's appeal, part of a five-year strategic plan under the leadership of Director-General Amy Pope, aims to garner support from individual and private-sector donors in addition to governments. The initiative aims to benefit 140 million people, encompassing both migrants and the communities hosting them.

Irregular and forced migration

Pope emphasised the unprecedented levels of irregular and forced migration, underscoring the growing complexity of challenges faced by relevant authorities. She argued that effective management of migration is a crucial contributor to global prosperity and progress, asserting that agencies like the IOM should proactively plan for future migration rather than merely reacting to surges.

Addressing reporters in Geneva, Pope stressed the need for a proactive approach to mitigate the loss of lives and exploitation during migration. She contended that the appeal would enable the IOM to save more lives and foster a more responsible collaborative effort.

(with Reuters inputs)