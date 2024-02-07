Advertisement

High and dry. Most investors are familiar with the concept of stranded assets. By 2050, the thinking goes, oil giants like Shell and Exxon Mobil could wind up with billions of dollars in oil reserves for which there’s no demand – the fight against climate change will have rendered them redundant. The issue for consumer goods giants like $123 billion Unilever is they may have an edible version of the same problem.

Newish Unilever boss Hein Schumacher presides over an empire with two distinct parts. There’s the well-established foods business selling staples like Marmite, and there’s the beauty, home and health care equivalent in the form of household washing and cleaning products such as Dove soap and Domestos. In 2022, food contributed nearly 14 billion euros of revenue, while the separate ice cream division – containing mainstays like Magnum, Wall’s, Cornetto and Ben & Jerry’s – added nearly 8 billion euros more. All in all, edible sales amounted to well over a third of Unilever’s 60 billion euros of 2022 group revenue.

Schumacher has inherited a company with a problem, though. Unilever shares are off 25% since late 2019, and its valuation has fallen from 15 times expected EBITDA to 11 times amid an ongoing failure to hit the group’s long-term 20% operating profit margin target. Previous boss Alan Jope was criticised for attempting to secure customers’ loyalty by making the group a champion of environmental, social and governance values: shareholder Terry Smith famously complained Unilever had “lost the plot” by feeling the need to “define the purpose of Hellmann’s mayonnaise”. That’s why Schumacher is replacing the “force-fitting” of purpose on Unilever’s products with a focus on 30 “ power brands ”.

On the face of it these power brands, 13 of which generate over 1 billion euros of sales annually, are reassuringly potent. Over two-thirds of them are non-edible products like Sure deodorant and Vaseline. The seven that aren’t – Knorr stock cubes, the newly purpose-free Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Horlicks and the four ice cream brands – are staples that have secured customers’ loyalty for decades. When the Unilever boss says they represent 70% of his 60 billion euros of 2022 revenue, he means it as a good thing.

Yet by 2035 the same profile could conceivably look like a problem. Affluent shoppers’ willingness to pay a premium for their food is now more focused on healthier options than the consumer giant's processed fare. Well-off consumers are also more likely to be able to afford anti-obesity drugs that suppress appetite, mimicking a gut hormone which is released after eating and making it less likely they go for unhealthy foods.

Meanwhile, sugary brands like Cornetto and Wall’s look vulnerable to state sugar taxes, given one serving typically includes over 50% of an adult’s recommended daily sugar intake. So far, the UK, Ireland, France and Portugal have introduced levies on sugar. In the U.S., cities like Boulder in Colorado have followed suit. There’s a live debate about the need for a federal levy given soaring rates of obesity.

Schumacher could just rely on poorer households to plug the gap. A 2019 study published by BMC Public Health found that section of society ate less nutritious food. But cash-strapped customers are increasingly reluctant to pay over the odds for branded mayonnaise or ketchup when a much cheaper own-brand equivalent exists.

Unilever is far from the only big consumer group with a problem. Nestlé, the $307 billion maker of KitKats and Toll House cookie dough, last year admitted a third of its portfolio of mainstream products would not be considered “healthy” based on the Health Star Rating (HSR) system compiled by the World Health Organization and partners. Investors are calling on CEO Mark Schneider to shift his portfolio mix to appeal to consumers egged on by health professionals to avoid sugary treats and processed foods.

Schneider has already responded, bulking up the snack maker’s coffee and pet food businesses and thereby reducing the proportion of unhealthy products. Meanwhile, fizzy drink giants like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have both come under pressure to reduce the sugar content in their drinks. Coca-Cola has committed to reduce its calories per 100 millilitres of sugary soft drinks by 25% between 2015 and 2025. PepsiCo has said over two-thirds of its drinks portfolio will not exceed 100 calories from added sugars per 12-ounce serving. The trio’s relative head start may be one reason why Unilever’s shares have underperformed theirs over the last three years.