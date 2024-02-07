Advertisement

New Delhi: The annual Budget presentation in India, a ritual marked by the Finance Minister's entry into the Parliament with a briefcase, has undergone a remarkable evolution over the years. This transformation gained prominence in 2019 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke from tradition and replaced the conventional Budget briefcase with a ‘Bahi Khata’.

What is Bahi Khata?

The conventional briefcase, a visual symbol associated with Finance Ministers for years, traces its roots back to the British colonial era. It was a replica of the ‘Gladstone box’, utilised in British budget presentations, serving as a tangible reminder of India's colonial past.

In a symbolic departure from this historical legacy, Nirmala Sitharaman's 2019 Budget presentation featured her carrying a vibrant red ‘Bahi Khata’, a traditional ledger of accounts. The shift from the briefcase to the 'Bahi Khata' was widely interpreted as a deliberate move to relinquish ties with the colonial past. Sitharaman's choice echoed a desire to embrace India's indigenous traditions and move away from symbols rooted in colonial history.

History of Budget Briefcase

The term 'Budget' finds its origins in the French word ‘Bougette’, signifying a leather briefcase. The historical journey of the budgetary tradition took a significant turn in 1860 when the British Chancellor of the Exchequer, William E. Gladstone, introduced a distinctive red suitcase adorned with the Queen's monogram in gold. This iconic briefcase came to be known as the ‘Gladstone Box’.

Fast forward to post-independence India, where India's first Finance Minister, RK Shankmukham Chetty, continued the British legacy by employing a leather portfolio bag to carry documents for the first Union Budget. The use of the leather bag was a nod to the tradition established by British predecessors.

In a distinct contrast between British and Indian budgetary traditions, the practice of passing on a singular budget briefcase from one finance minister to another is observed in Britain. Meanwhile, in India, a tradition emerged post inependence where different finance ministers chose unique briefcases for the annual Budget presentation.

The origins of the budget briefcase can be traced back to the need for a practical solution during the tenure of British Chancellor of the Exchequer, William E. Gladstone. His speeches were renowned for their extraordinary length, prompting the necessity for a briefcase to carry the extensive papers required for his presentations.

However, in a turn of events, the original Gladstone bag eventually became worn and shabby, leading to its official retirement from British service in the year 2010. This marked the end of an era for the iconic briefcase that had been an integral part of British budget presentations for decades.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's distinctive choices in presenting the Union Budget have marked a departure from the conventional, with a deliberate shift towards embracing Indian heritage and modernity.

Erasing the colonial past, creating a new history

The ‘bahi khata’, a traditional ledger of accounts, added a distinctly Indian touch to the annual Budgetary exercise. Widely used by business owners and households in India for decades to maintain financial records, Sitharaman's decision resonated with a desire to infuse indigenous elements into the economic proceedings. The ‘Bahi Khata’ holds deep cultural significance for many Indians, especially those residing in rural areas and engaged in small businesses. In a strategic move, its incorporation in the budget presentation was intended to resonate with the average citizen, making the economic proceedings more relatable and accessible.

Reflecting on her decision to replace the traditional briefcase, Sitharaman before presenting the 2019 Budget had stated, "I thought it was better we move out from British handhold. And I thought it was good enough to do something on our own. It was easier for me to carry also and very Indian." This sentiment encapsulates her choice of the red silk 'bahi khata' over the British-inspired briefcase.

In 2020, the traditional 'bahi khata' made its second and final appearance, paving the way for a more contemporary approach in 2021. Breaking away from the conventional, Sitharaman presented the Budget in a paperless format, using a made-in-India tablet. This marked a transition towards technological innovation while retaining a sense of national identity in the evolving narrative of India's Budget presentations.

The evolution of this annual tradition reflects a dynamic blend of cultural identity, symbolism, and a desire to break free from colonial vestiges, making each Budget presentation a nuanced chapter in India's economic narrative.

Union Budget 2024

In a continuation of the trend set by the previous years, the upcoming union budget for 2024 is poised to embrace a paperless format. Scheduled for presentation on February 1, 2024, this marks another step towards a more digital and accessible approach to fiscal announcements.

A noteworthy feature accompanying this paperless transition is the introduction of - Union Budget Mobile App. This application will serve as a centralised hub for all union budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, and more. The objective is to provide Members of Parliament and the general public with a hassle-free avenue to access crucial budgetary information through the simplicity of digital convenience.

The App offers bilingual support in both English and Hindi, catering to a diverse audience. It is designed to be compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, ensuring widespread accessibility for users across different devices. For those preferring an alternative method of download, the app is also available on the union budget web portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).