Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Union Budget App to allow access to Budget 2024 documents in one place 

To promote eco-friendly options, the central government has chosen to present the budget digitally from 2021, also known as the Green Budget.

Nitin Waghela
Union Budget App to allow access to Budget 2024 documents on one platform.
Union Budget App to allow access to Budget 2024 documents on one platform. | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is about to present the Interim Budget today in a paperless format February for the fourth consecutive year. 

To promote eco-friendly options, the central government has chosen to present the budget digitally from 2021, also known as the Green Budget

Advertisement

The budget documents will be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App on both the iOS, and Android platforms after the completion of the Finance Minister's speech. 

The Union Government Budget app will allow the public, and members of parliament access to the budget documents available in one platform. 

Advertisement

The app facilitates viewing of 14 Union Budget documents, including constitutionally prescribed Annual Financial Statements (AFS), Demands for Grants (DG), Financial Bill, Statements mandated under the Fiscal Responsibility Budget Management Act (FRBM) Act. 

Before the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Union Budget Mobile App at the Halwa ceremony. The app was created to make 14 budget-related documents easily accessible to members of parliament and the general public.

Advertisement

The app was created by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for iOS and Android operating systems under the direction of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).


 

Advertisement

 



 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  2. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News22 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News30 minutes ago

  4. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  5. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement