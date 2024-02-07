Union Budget App to allow access to Budget 2024 documents in one place 

Union Budget App to allow access to Budget 2024 documents on one platform. | Image: YouTube Screengrab

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is about to present the Interim Budget today in a paperless format February for the fourth consecutive year.

To promote eco-friendly options, the central government has chosen to present the budget digitally from 2021, also known as the Green Budget.

The budget documents will be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App on both the iOS, and Android platforms after the completion of the Finance Minister's speech.

The Union Government Budget app will allow the public, and members of parliament access to the budget documents available in one platform.

The app facilitates viewing of 14 Union Budget documents, including constitutionally prescribed Annual Financial Statements (AFS), Demands for Grants (DG), Financial Bill, Statements mandated under the Fiscal Responsibility Budget Management Act (FRBM) Act.

Before the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Union Budget Mobile App at the Halwa ceremony. The app was created to make 14 budget-related documents easily accessible to members of parliament and the general public.

The app was created by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for iOS and Android operating systems under the direction of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).





