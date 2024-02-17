Advertisement

Government's gasification project: Union Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena emphasised the significance of coal and lignite gasification projects in India's energy transition, stating that the government intends to prioritise these projects.

Speaking at an industry interaction meeting organised by the Ministry of Coal, Meena highlighted the government's recent approval of schemes promoting coal and lignite gasification. These schemes encourage both private and public sector undertakings to undertake new projects for setting up coal and lignite gasification projects.

Encourage private sector

In January, the government sanctioned Rs 8,500 crore as financial assistance to promote coal and lignite gasification projects. Meena stated that the private sector is encouraged to consider venturing into setting up coal gasification projects.

"We intend to take up these projects on very high priority," Meena said, mentioning that the Ministry will release a draft request for proposal (RFP) for industry feedback before finalisation.

Meena also underscored the government's efforts to increase domestic coal production and reduce coal imports, highlighting the importance of coal in India's energy security. He called for investments in cleaner coal technologies to ensure a greener future.

The event, attended by industry experts and stakeholders, showcased the government's commitment to innovation and sustainability in the coal sector. Through strategic initiatives and policy frameworks, the Ministry of Coal aims to catalyse investments and technological advancements in coal and gasification projects, aligning with India's vision for a cleaner and more energy-efficient future.

(with PTI inputs)