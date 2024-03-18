×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

UP to get 1 lakh frontline job-ready workers by 2025

Over 52% frontline workers find it challenging to upskill themselves and get a new job, as per a survey.

Reported by: Business Desk
Job-ready youth for UP by 2025
Job-ready youth for UP by 2025 | Image:Job-ready youth for UP by 2025
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Job-Ready Youth: In its endeavor to empower frontline workers, BetterPlace, the largest SaaS and horizontal platform for frontline workforce management, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department of Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said a statement.  

As a part of this alignment, BetterPlace will aim towards upskilling and making over one lakh frontline workers job-ready by 2025, with a minimum 25 of this cohort being women workers, the statement added. Over 52 per cent of frontline workers at present find it challenging to upskill themselves and get a new job, as per a survey conducted by CIIE.CO., said the statement. 

“Lesser of opportunities for upskilling can majorly impact the economy over the long term, leading to under-utilisation of human capital in India. On the contrary, if upskilled, frontline workers will not only be able to win more work but also have the scope of getting their earnings per potential increased, by hitting the market with more up-to-date and relevant skills that command a higher rate,” said the statement. 

Pravin Agarwala, Group CEO & Co-founder, BetterPlace commented, “Our core priority since day zero has been to improve opportunities, increase the employee competencies and widen the work horizons for frontline workforce in India,”  

M Devraj, Principal Secretary, Vocational Education and Skill Development Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said, “This initiative is poised to chart out the economic development of Uttar Pradesh by supplying a pool of skilled individuals who can meet the demands of various industries and is part of the roadmap to make Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy,” 

“Partnering with an industry leader like BetterPlace for this will only enable us to accelerate our journey towards eventually making all our citizens upskilled and job-ready,” he added. 

BetterPlace has upskilled over 3.4 million people on its platform in the last 3 years. With over 30 million frontline workers on the platform, BetterPlace is India’s largest full-stack tech platform for frontline workforce management. 

 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

