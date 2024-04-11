Advertisement

Airline slot flexibility: US airlines are urging the Biden administration to prolong reductions in minimum flight requirements at crowded airports in the New York City area until October 2025. They cite shortages in air traffic controllers as the reason, according to a letter obtained by Reuters.



Minimum flight requirements dictate that airlines risk losing their takeoff and landing slots at congested airports if they don't utilise them at least 80 per cent of the time. The current waiver enables airlines to retain slots even if they don't operate some flights. US regulators had previously extended these cuts until October 2024.

Airlines for America (A4A), representing major carriers like American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines, stated, "While the FAA made some strides in 2023, we foresee continued challenges in staffing controllers managing New York airspace until the end of the Summer 2025 season, based on the FAA's staffing trends."



The White House has sought funding to recruit an additional 2,000 air traffic controllers. Recently, the FAA announced plans to transfer control of the Newark, New Jersey airspace to Philadelphia to address staffing and congestion issues in the New York City area.



The FAA disclosed that it, along with a controllers union, had signed a memorandum to shift control of Newark from New York Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) (N90) to Philadelphia Tower/TRACON by June's end.

A4A highlighted that the FAA has only onboarded 12 certified controllers at N90 since 2022, still falling short by 93 compared to the FAA target. They stressed that the current and projected staffing levels are insufficient to ensure a satisfactory travel experience for consumers or optimise efficiency in the New York City airspace.



The FAA and Transportation Department refrained from immediate comment.



Airlines have predicted record travel this spring.



A government watchdog warned in June that critical ATC facilities face significant staffing challenges, posing risks to air traffic operations. It noted that N90 staffing levels were at just 54 per cent. Controllers at various facilities are compelled to work mandatory overtime and six-day work weeks to address shortages, while the agency is approximately 3,000 controllers short of staffing targets.



