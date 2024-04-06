Advertisement

Credit card late fee: A recent ruling from a federal appeals court in the United States has shed light on the contentious issue of "judge shopping" in the United States legal system. The decision, handed down by the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit of Appeals on Friday, addressed the transfer of a lawsuit challenging a rule on credit card late fees from Texas to Washington, D.C.

The lawsuit, filed by industry groups including the US Chamber of Commerce and the American Bankers Association, contested a rule issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) regarding fees charged by credit card issuers for late payments. The rule, aimed at curbing what the CFPB deemed "excessive" fees, limited late fees to $8 for credit card issuers with over 1 million open accounts.

Advertisement

The appeals court's ruling overturned a decision by US District Judge Mark Pittman, appointed by former President Donald Trump, who had transferred the case to a court in Washington. Judge Pittman's move came amidst growing concerns over "judge shopping," whereby litigants seek favorable venues for their cases, often targeting jurisdictions perceived to be sympathetic to their cause.

In a 2-1 decision, Judges Don Willett and Andrew Oldham, both appointed by President Trump, sided with the industry groups, asserting that once an appeal has been filed, the trial judge loses jurisdiction over the case. However, US Circuit Judge Stephen Higginson, appointed by former President Barack Obama, dissented, arguing that the decision restricted the district court's discretion in managing its docket.

Advertisement

The ruling marks a victory for business interests concerned about the practice of "judge shopping" and its potential impact on legal proceedings. It also underscores the broader debate surrounding the jurisdictional authority of federal courts in cases involving challenges to government regulations.

Despite the decision, the case has already been transferred to a judge in Washington, rendering the 5th Circuit's directive to disregard the transfer moot. The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for future legal battles over regulatory policies and the practice of "judge shopping" in the US legal system.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

