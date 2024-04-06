×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

US appeals court rejects transfer of credit card fees rule case amid 'judge shopping' debate

The rule, aimed at curbing what the CFPB deemed "excessive" fees, limited late fees to $8 for credit card issuers with over 1 million open accounts.

Reported by: Business Desk
Credit card late fees rule lawsuit
Credit card late fees rule lawsuit | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Credit card late fee: A recent ruling from a federal appeals court in the United States has shed light on the contentious issue of "judge shopping" in the United States legal system. The decision, handed down by the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit of Appeals on Friday, addressed the transfer of a lawsuit challenging a rule on credit card late fees from Texas to Washington, D.C.

The lawsuit, filed by industry groups including the US Chamber of Commerce and the American Bankers Association, contested a rule issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) regarding fees charged by credit card issuers for late payments. The rule, aimed at curbing what the CFPB deemed "excessive" fees, limited late fees to $8 for credit card issuers with over 1 million open accounts.

Advertisement

The appeals court's ruling overturned a decision by US District Judge Mark Pittman, appointed by former President Donald Trump, who had transferred the case to a court in Washington. Judge Pittman's move came amidst growing concerns over "judge shopping," whereby litigants seek favorable venues for their cases, often targeting jurisdictions perceived to be sympathetic to their cause.

In a 2-1 decision, Judges Don Willett and Andrew Oldham, both appointed by President Trump, sided with the industry groups, asserting that once an appeal has been filed, the trial judge loses jurisdiction over the case. However, US Circuit Judge Stephen Higginson, appointed by former President Barack Obama, dissented, arguing that the decision restricted the district court's discretion in managing its docket.

Advertisement

The ruling marks a victory for business interests concerned about the practice of "judge shopping" and its potential impact on legal proceedings. It also underscores the broader debate surrounding the jurisdictional authority of federal courts in cases involving challenges to government regulations.

Despite the decision, the case has already been transferred to a judge in Washington, rendering the 5th Circuit's directive to disregard the transfer moot. The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for future legal battles over regulatory policies and the practice of "judge shopping" in the US legal system.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indiabulls Real Estate

Indiabulls Real Estate

2 minutes ago
बाल, नाखून और हड्डी...कब्र में 10 साल भी नहीं सड़ेगी मुख्‍तार की लाश, अफजाल ने बताया फ्यूचर प्‍लान

2 Constables Face Action

4 minutes ago
The acquisition aims to position the combined entity as the second-largest player in Europe's gaming sector.

Bilfinger Eyes Expansion

5 minutes ago
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake shakes New York City.

NYC Earthquake

14 minutes ago
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal

BJP Slams Mamata

17 minutes ago
Kerala KARUNYA KR-648 Lottery Saturday

Kerala Lottery Today

17 minutes ago
Golf

Pranavi lies 20th in OZ

20 minutes ago
'Contract Recruitment In Government Departments Must Stop': Sharad Pawar Tells Students

'Contract Recruitment

20 minutes ago
Viral Video Shows Pakistan Cricket Team’s Army Like Training

Pak Team's Army Training

24 minutes ago
The video of the mob surrounding MP Danish Ali's car is going viral on social media

Danish Ali Attacked

30 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

30 minutes ago
Livspace revenue growth

Livspace

32 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

LSG Eye 3rd win in IPL

34 minutes ago
Gurugram fire: 4 parked cars burnt to ashes

Gurugram Fire: Cars Burnt

36 minutes ago
Vidit Gujrathi

Gujrathi dumps Nakamura

38 minutes ago
Congress Manifesto Completely Bears Imprint Of Muslim League: PM Modi

PM Modi

38 minutes ago
Hyderabad restaurant filed defamation suit against youtube channel

Hyderabad Restaurant

41 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

States' revenue deficit

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News8 hours ago

  2. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. 'How cruel and ruthless I can be': Shaheen Afridi on losing captaincy

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. Yuvraj Singh heavily backs this CSK all-rounder, calls him GAMECHANGER

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. Indian Student, Dies in New York; 'All Possible' Help Extended By Govt

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo