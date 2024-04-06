×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

US court rejects transfer of credit card fees rule case amid focus on 'judge shopping'

Federal appeals court rejects Texas judge's transfer of credit card late fees lawsuit to Washington, DC, sparking "judge shopping" debate.

Reported by: Business Desk
Image:Pixabay
A federal appeals court has rejected the transfer of a lawsuit challenging a rule on credit card late fees from a Texas court to one in Washington, DC, sparking discussions about the practice of "judge shopping" in the United States legal system.

The 5th US Circuit of Appeals, based in New Orleans, voted 2-1 in favour of business and banking groups who recently filed the lawsuit in Fort Worth, Texas. This decision comes amidst a larger debate concerning the strategic selection of sympathetic judges by litigants challenging government policies.

The lawsuit was brought by industry-backed groups including the US Chamber of Commerce and American Bankers Association against the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) over a rule aimed at limiting credit card late fees, which the agency estimates cost consumers $12 billion annually.

Instead of ruling on the merits of the case, US District Judge Mark Pittman, appointed by former President Donald Trump, initially decided to transfer the lawsuit to a court in Washington. This move was made following a new policy from the US Judicial Conference targeting "judge shopping" in cases involving federal or state laws.

However, the appeals court determined that Judge Pittman lacked jurisdiction to transfer the case after the litigants had appealed his earlier decision. US Circuit Judge Don Willett, writing the majority opinion, emphasised that once an appeal is filed, the trial judge cannot take actions that change the case's status.

While the case had already been moved to a judge in Washington, the 5th Circuit directed Judge Pittman to inform the new judge that the transfer should be disregarded, signalling a jurisdictional victory for the plaintiffs.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 6th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

