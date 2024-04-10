×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 18:32 IST

US dollar hits highest against Yen since mid-1990s after inflation data

The dollar strengthened by 0.4 per cent against the yen, reaching 152.41 yen and hitting its highest level since the mid-1990s at 152.47.

Reported by: Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

US dollar surges: The US dollar surged against the yen on Wednesday, reaching its strongest level against the Japanese currency since the mid-1990s. Market attention intensified amid speculation about potential intervention by Japanese authorities to support the yen.

The upward momentum came in the wake of the latest US inflation figures. March's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data revealed a 0.4 per cent monthly increase, surpassing economists' expectations of a 0.3 per cent rise as polled by Reuters. On an annual basis, the CPI climbed by 3.5 per cent, slightly outpacing the estimated growth of 3.4 per cent.

Advertisement

Excluding the volatile food and energy sectors, the core CPI also exceeded forecasts, rising by 0.4 per cent month-on-month in March compared to the expected 0.3 per cent advance. Annually, it registered a 3.8 per cent increase, exceeding the estimated 3.7 per cent uptick.

The dollar strengthened by 0.4 per cent against the yen, reaching 152.41 yen and hitting its highest level since the mid-1990s at 152.47.

Advertisement

Additionally, the dollar index, which measures the currency's performance against a basket of major peers, rose by 0.7 per cent to 104.7.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 18:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BMRCL staff asked man to come to metro station with clean clothes.

Bengaluru Metro

a few seconds ago
Petrol prices

US retail inflation rises

2 minutes ago
Manchester United CL qualification hopes

UTD CL qualifying chances

6 minutes ago
Jayalalithaa

Jayalalithaa DMK

7 minutes ago
Canadian Accessories Brand Dbrand Faces Backlash for Offensive Response to Customer Complaint

Canadian Brand Dbrand

10 minutes ago
Wall Street

Wall Street falls

12 minutes ago
European shares fall

European stocks fall

12 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

15 minutes ago
United Kingdom

UK agency warns

15 minutes ago
Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay On BO Numbers

16 minutes ago
Bachelors Society: Bridging Humour and Housing Advocacy

Bachelors Society

18 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

23 minutes ago
rohit sharma hardik pandya and akash ambani

Rayudu on Rohit Sharma

26 minutes ago
The plan for the peace conference has been laid out by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in coordination with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

Swiss Ukraine Conference

28 minutes ago
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

Luka praises Kyrie

34 minutes ago
IRCTC

IRCTC tax demand notice

39 minutes ago
Ramdev

Ramdev's apology rejected

an hour ago
NIIF

NIIF invests in Ibus

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan': BJP MLA Triggers Row

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  2. Sylvester Accused Of 'Verbal Harassment' By Extras On Tulsa King Set

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. RJD List: Lalu's Family, Bahubalis, Gangster's Wife | Key Faces

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education12 hours ago

  5. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo