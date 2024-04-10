Advertisement

US dollar surges: The US dollar surged against the yen on Wednesday, reaching its strongest level against the Japanese currency since the mid-1990s. Market attention intensified amid speculation about potential intervention by Japanese authorities to support the yen.

The upward momentum came in the wake of the latest US inflation figures. March's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data revealed a 0.4 per cent monthly increase, surpassing economists' expectations of a 0.3 per cent rise as polled by Reuters. On an annual basis, the CPI climbed by 3.5 per cent, slightly outpacing the estimated growth of 3.4 per cent.

Excluding the volatile food and energy sectors, the core CPI also exceeded forecasts, rising by 0.4 per cent month-on-month in March compared to the expected 0.3 per cent advance. Annually, it registered a 3.8 per cent increase, exceeding the estimated 3.7 per cent uptick.

The dollar strengthened by 0.4 per cent against the yen, reaching 152.41 yen and hitting its highest level since the mid-1990s at 152.47.

Additionally, the dollar index, which measures the currency's performance against a basket of major peers, rose by 0.7 per cent to 104.7.

(With Reuters inputs)