Dollar holds steady: The US dollar maintained a stable position against major currencies on Tuesday, with traders on alert for insights into the Federal Reserve's stance on potential rate cuts during its two-day monetary policy meeting commencing Tuesday.

Data on job openings from the US Department of Labour Statistics, scheduled for release later on Tuesday, is poised to provide a preview of the forthcoming payroll report on Friday.

During Asian trading, the dollar index held firm around 103.50 as market participants adopted a cautious approach ahead of the Fed's meeting, widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. The primary focus will shift to the tone set by Fed Chair Jerome Powell during Wednesday's press conference, with anticipation for any indications of future rate adjustments.

Rate cuts in March

Market indicators currently project a 46.6 per cent probability of the US central bank initiating rate cuts in March, reflecting a decline from 73.4 per cent a month earlier, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Recent data suggests resilience in the economy has contributed to this shift in market sentiment.

Matt Simpson, Senior Market Analyst at City Index, remarked, "If recent Fed comments are anything to go by, the Fed is unlikely to release a dove into the crowd, and that risks a bounce for the dollar and yields."

Tuesday's release of the job opening figures initiates a week of domestic job-related data, culminating in the January payrolls report. This data series is anticipated to offer further insights into the condition of the world's largest economy.

The euro exhibited a 0.09 per cent decline at $1.0822, anticipating flash GDP data for the euro zone's fourth quarter. Sterling remained unchanged at $1.2709, awaiting the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting later in the week.

Against the yen, the dollar dropped 0.06 per cent to 147.38. Forecasts suggest that the dollar-yen rate will be influenced more by the Fed's actions than by any immediate policy shift by the Bank of Japan.

(with Reuters inputs)