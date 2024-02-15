Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

US dollar trades in tight range amid Fed rate-cut speculation

Despite renewed pressure this week, the yen held above its three-month low against the greenback.

Business Desk
Dollar hits three-month low
Dollar hits three-month low | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US dollar remains tight: The US dollar maintained a narrow range on Thursday as market participants assessed the potential timing of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts following comments from Fed officials regarding Tuesday's inflation data. Despite renewed pressure this week, the yen held above its three-month low against the greenback, reached on Tuesday, as Japan's economy slipped into recession as it unexpectedly shrank for two consecutive quarters due to weak domestic demand.

The inflation data has shifted expectations of a first Fed rate cut to mid-year after the consumer price index rose 3.1 per cent in January year-on-year, higher than the expected 2.9 per cent increase. The market now predicts no rate cut in March, compared to a 77 per cent expectation of rate cuts starting a month ago, according to CME's FedWatch tool. There is approximately a 60 per cent chance the Fed will also maintain rates at its May meeting. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee stated on Wednesday that even if price increases exceed expectations in the coming months, the Fed's path will remain on track, cautioning against delaying interest rate cuts.

Advertisement

Economy may face challenges 

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr expressed confidence but noted that the January CPI figures indicate the economy may face challenges in returning to 2 per cent inflation. Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index, remarked that the Fed's approach allows for setbacks, as evident in comments from Fed officials following the high inflation report.

Advertisement

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, stayed below a recent three-month high of 104.97, reaching 104.66. The yen strengthened 0.31 per cent against the dollar to 150.15, despite Japan's weak GDP figures. Commonwealth Bank of Australia Currency Strategist Carol Kong suggested the technical recession in Japan would have minimal impact on the dollar/yen pair, highlighting the importance of the upcoming spring wage negotiations.

The Australian dollar briefly declined after disappointing job data but later stabilised at $0.64895. The kiwi traded at $0.6084, while sterling was at $1.25675, ahead of Britain's GDP data. The euro remained flat at $1.0729. In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin rose 0.45 per cent to $52,008.20, reaching a high of $52,544.76, surpassing $1 trillion in total value invested in bitcoin for the first time since November 2021.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

13 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

13 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

13 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

13 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

13 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

20 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

21 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: National SC Panel Reaches Sandeshkhali, BJP Protests At Assembly

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Vande Bharat Trains: New Routes, Stops, And More Details

    Travel11 minutes ago

  3. Vivek Oberoi Feels 'Honoured' To Be A Part Of BAPS Mandir Inauguration

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. Bramayugam First Impression: Netizens Call Mammootty A 'Deadly Villain'

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Journalist Injured in Rafah Airstrikes was Hamas Commander: Israel

    World14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo