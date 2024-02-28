Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

US economic growth slightly revised downward

US GDP grew at a 3.2% annualised rate in the last quarter, slightly down from the initial 3.3% report.

US flag
US flag | Image:Unsplash
US economy: US fourth-quarter economic growth has been slightly revised downward, according to the latest update from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis. The economy expanded at a solid pace in the fourth quarter, driven by strong consumer spending, but it seems to have lost some momentum at the start of the new year.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased at an annualised rate of 3.2 per cent in the last quarter, a slight dip from the previously reported 3.3 per cent. This adjustment is primarily due to a downgrade in private inventory investment. Despite the revision, inflation remained relatively subdued compared to earlier estimates.

The US economy saw robust growth in the July-September quarter, expanding at a rate of 4.9 per cent. However, recent indicators suggest a slowdown in momentum. Retail sales, housing starts, durable goods orders, and factory production all declined in January. Some attribute this weakness to adverse weather conditions and seasonal fluctuations at the beginning of the year. Nevertheless, economists do not foresee a recession on the horizon.

Financial markets are now anticipating the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates in June, a shift from earlier expectations of May. Since March 2022, the Fed has steadily increased its policy rate by 525 basis points, reaching the current range of 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 28th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

