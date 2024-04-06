×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

US FDA allows expanded use of J&J, Bristol Myers cell therapies

The FDA approved cell therapies from Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb for early-stage blood cancer treatment.

Reported by: Business Desk
US FDA
US FDA | Image:Reuters
  • 2 min read
FDA approves cell therapies: `The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for the expanded utilisation of cell therapies developed by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Bristol Myers Squibb in the treatment of early-stage blood cancer, the companies announced on Friday.

Both J&J and Bristol Myers' therapies demonstrated efficacy in prolonging the progression-free survival of patients in advanced clinical trials, surpassing outcomes observed with standard treatment options, according to separate statements released by the companies.

This decision from the FDA follows an endorsement by an expert panel last month, which supported the use of J&J's Carvykti and Bristol Myers' Abecma in patients with less severe forms of multiple myeloma.

Expanded patient eligibility

Guggenheim analyst Kelsey Goodwin approximated that this expanded approval would make approximately 12,000 additional patients eligible for treatment with Abecma.

Goodwin further estimated that Abecma could generate peak sales of around $450 million in the United States for Bristol Myers' partner, 2seventybio. Meanwhile, Carvykti, developed by J&J in collaboration with Legend Biotech, is anticipated to reach global peak sales of up to $7.6 billion.

Both Abecma and Carvykti fall under the category of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies, which involve modifying T-cells to target cancer cells.

Presently, standard treatment options include non-CAR-T therapies for patients with less severe forms of the disease. Approved medications for this condition include J&J's Darzalex and generic cancer drugs like pomalidomide and bortezomib.

However, CAR-T therapies have faced scrutiny from health regulators due to concerns about the risk of secondary cancers. Earlier this year, safety warnings were added to the prescribing information of CAR-T therapies following reports of T-cell cancers emerging after treatment.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 6th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

