Biden’s China strategy: The Biden administration is set to announce new tariffs on China next week, targeting key sectors such as electric vehicles, batteries, and solar equipment, according to a Reuters report citing Bloomberg.

The announcement, scheduled for Tuesday, is anticipated to largely maintain existing tariffs, as per sources familiar with the matter cited in the report.

These measures could potentially provoke retaliatory actions from China, amplifying tensions between the world's two largest economies.

President Joe Biden initiated a review of the Trump-era policy under Section 301 of the US trade law in 2022. Last month, he advocated for significantly higher tariffs on Chinese metal products.

Additionally, the Biden administration has been exerting pressure on Mexico to restrict China from indirectly exporting its metal products to the United States through Mexican channels.

At the time of reporting, the office of the US Trade Representative had not responded to a request for comment from Reuters.

(With Reuters inputs)