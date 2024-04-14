×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

US grants auto dealers over $580 million in advance EV tax rebates this year

Before 2024, US auto buyers could only claim the new EV credit of up to $7,500 or the $4,000 used EV credit on their following year's tax returns.

Reported by: Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

EV rebate surge: The US government has allocated over $580 million in upfront electric vehicle (EV) tax rebates to auto dealers since the beginning of the year, the Treasury Department revealed on Friday.

Before 2024, American car buyers could only access the new EV credit of up to $7,500 or the $4,000 credit for used EVs when they filed their taxes the following year.

Upfront dealer payments

This year, the Internal Revenue Service has received around 100,000 reports of EV sales at the time of purchase, resulting in more than $580 million in upfront payments to dealers since January 1st, according to the Treasury.

From January 1, consumers have been able to transfer these credits to car dealers during the purchase, effectively reducing the price.

The Treasury reported that over 85,000 of the sales reports were for new EVs, with over 90 per cent of them requesting upfront payments of $7,500. Meanwhile, over 15,000 reports were for used EVs, with about 75 per cent requesting upfront payments of $4,000.

Treasury spokesperson Haris Talwar noted that “demand remains strong four months after the implementation of this new provision.”

EV tax credit changes

In December, the Treasury issued guidelines aimed at reducing dependence on the Chinese EV supply chain. As a result, the number of EV models eligible for US tax credits decreased from 43 to 19 on January 1. However, some models, such as the Volkswagen ID.4 and Nissan Leaf, have since regained eligibility.

To qualify for the tax credit at the time of purchase, consumers must confirm they meet income limits. Failure to do so will result in repayment to the government when filing taxes. For new vehicles, the income limit for married couples is $300,000 and $150,000 for individuals.

The Inflation Reduction Act of August 2022 overhauled the EV tax credit, requiring vehicles to be manufactured in North America to qualify for any credits. This move eliminated nearly 70 per cent of eligible models and introduced income and vehicle price restrictions, as well as extending credits to leased vehicles.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

a minute ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

2 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

3 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

4 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

5 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

13 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

14 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

16 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

20 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

34 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

36 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

37 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

39 minutes ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

41 minutes ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

44 minutes ago
Which fighter won the most prize money at UFC 300?

UFC 300 Prize Money

an hour ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Tax Refund Deadline

an hour ago
Bruno Fernandes

Penalty gives Man U draw

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo