×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:53 IST

US housing sector rises with 10.7% jump in construction starts

The resurgence, led primarily by an uptick in single-family home construction, highlights renewed optimism amongst builders and buyers alike.

Reported by: Business Desk
Housing prices rose
Housing | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US Housing Recovery: Housing starts witnessed a turnaround in February, marking a resurgence in the sector and signalling a strong recovery in the US market. The latest data revealed a notable 10.7 per cent surge in commencement of residential construction, offering hope to an industry that has weathered major challenges in recent times.

Builder and buyer optimism

The resurgence, led primarily by an uptick in single-family home construction, highlights renewed optimism amongst builders and buyers alike. Single-family housing starts, up by 35 per cent from the previous year, indicate favourable building conditions and a promising outlook for the upcoming spring selling season.

However, the multifamily segment presents a contrasting narrative, grappling with a notable 34 per cent decline from the previous year. This variance highlights the regional disparities within the real estate sector, with the Midwest and the South showcasing resilience while the Northeast and the West struggle to gain traction.

Advertisement

Mortgage rate incentives

Builders, buoyed by improving market sentiment, are capitalising on this momentum by offering enticing incentives to prospective buyers. Mortgage rate buydowns, in particular, have emerged as a key strategy to attract buyers, with builders shouldering the upfront costs to lower loan rates—a move that has resonated well with consumers navigating a dynamic market.

Advertisement

Notably, there is a fundamental shift in the housing market dynamics, with new home sales outperforming existing home sales—a trend that bodes well for builders and industry stakeholders alike. The rebound in housing starts and permits serves as a tangible indicator of the market's healing process, fuelled in part by softening mortgage rates and improving consumer confidence.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

a few seconds ago
Gua Sha

Gua Sha

a few seconds ago
1983 World Cup winner

1983 World Cup winner

a minute ago
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Captain Dhoni steps down

2 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi For Devara Shoot

3 minutes ago
republic

'Shikhar Dhawan is probab

7 minutes ago
Black

Rani's Female-Led Films

7 minutes ago
Khavsa: The Gujarati Street Food with Burmese Roots

Khavsa From Burma

9 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

11 minutes ago
Jitendra Singh

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

12 minutes ago
SC Raps Out At TN Guv RN Ravi For Refusal To Reinduct K Ponmudi As Minister After Stay On Conviction

SC Hits

12 minutes ago
Bihar Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Bihar Board 12th Result

13 minutes ago
KL Rahul with his LSG Team Members

LSG 2024 SWOT Analysis

15 minutes ago
New York retains top spot in Z/Yen financial centre survey

Z/Yen financial survey

16 minutes ago
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Turns Screenwriter?

19 minutes ago
IIT-Kharagpur, Navy Sign MoU To Execute Research & Development Jointly

IIT-KGP, Navy Sign MoU

20 minutes ago
Rahul Vaidya

Disha-Rahul's Daughter

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Asansol Couple Transforms 9-Year-Old Boy Into Prabhu Ram Of Ayodhya

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News17 hours ago

  3. 19-Year-Old Brain Dead Student's Organs Give New Lease of Life to 3

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo