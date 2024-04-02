×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 20:01 IST

US job openings steady in February, quits rise slightly

January's data was revised downward to show 8.748 million unfilled positions, compared to the previously reported 8.863 million.

Reported by: Business Desk
Jobs
US job openings steady in February, quits rise slightly | Image:Jobs
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US jobs steady: Job openings in the United States remained at elevated levels in February, while the number of individuals quitting their jobs increased marginally, signalling a dynamic labour market.

According to the Labor Department's latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report released on Tuesday, job openings edged up by 8,000 to 8.756 million on the final day of February. However, January's data was revised downward to show 8.748 million unfilled positions, compared to the previously reported 8.863 million. Economists had anticipated 8.740 million job openings for January.

Advertisement

Hiring also saw an uptick, increasing by 120,000 to 5.818 million. Meanwhile, the number of workers resigning from their jobs, possibly seeking better opportunities, rose by 38,000 to 3.484 million in February.

In March, Federal Reserve officials chose to maintain the current policy rate within the 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent range, after having raised it by 525 basis points since March 2022. The Fed has indicated the possibility of three rate cuts this year, with financial markets expecting the first cut to occur in June.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, the Labor Department is expected to release a report on Friday showing that non-farm payrolls increased by 200,000 jobs in March, following a gain of 275,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 3.9 per cent.

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 20:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

In Rajasthan's Alwar, some girls have filed a complaint alleging that they were being pressurised to befriend Muslim youth, and convert to Islam.

Divorce by khula

2 minutes ago
Imran Khan Bushra Bibi

PM Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
Gold coin

Gold and Silver Prices

6 minutes ago
The caption of the video reads, "Just a normal day in general & sleeper class."

Spider-Man In Railways

11 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

13 minutes ago
Arun Govil

Actor Arun Govil

18 minutes ago
Road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

Accident in Barabanki

18 minutes ago
Karina and Lee Jaewook

Karina-Jae Wook Part Ways

22 minutes ago
Airline’s Reply To Woman Complaining About 'Window Seat with No Window'

Ryanair's Windowless Seat

25 minutes ago
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan's Next

33 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

35 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish

Guardiola's intense chat

38 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life

Prithviraj Pens Note

an hour ago
Liquorgate: Why Sanjay Singh's Bail May Provide No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Others

Sanjay Singh

an hour ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Result

an hour ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal arrest

an hour ago
Brett Lee

Brett Lee on Mayank

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. No Fortuner in Dowry, Woman Killed by Husband And In-Laws

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Kajol, Shaitaan Writer Pen Special Note For Ajay Devgn On His Birthday

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  3. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo