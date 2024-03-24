×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

US President Biden signs $1.2 trillion US spending bill

US President Biden hailed the package, passed overwhelmingly early Saturday, as an investment in Americans, economy, and security.

Reported by: Business Desk
Biden Netanyahu
US President Joe Biden | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US spending bill:  President Biden has signed into law a $1.2 trillion spending package, ensuring the funding of the US government for the current fiscal year. Biden lauded the package as an investment in Americans, economic growth, and national security, urging Congress to address other pending bills. 

The Democratic-majority Senate passed the spending bill with a 74-24 vote, providing funding for key federal agencies until September 30. However, it did not include provisions for military aid to Ukraine, Taiwan, or Israel, which are part of a separate bill awaiting action in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

Advertisement

Business community support

The business community welcomed the bill's passage and expressed commitment to collaborating with policymakers on further legislation, especially regarding tax breaks for businesses and low-income families.

Advertisement

Senate leaders engaged in extensive negotiations on Friday, with several proposed amendments ultimately defeated, causing a delay in the bill's passage beyond the midnight deadline. Nevertheless, the White House expressed confidence in the Senate's prompt approval, which indeed occurred.

Despite the successful passage of the bill, deep partisan divisions were evident, with dissent within the Republican majority in the House. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene even threatened to push for a vote to remove Speaker Mike Johnson for allowing the bill to pass.

Advertisement

The bill, spanning over 1,000 pages, allocates $886 billion to the Defense Department, including provisions for a raise for US troops. While some praised it as crucial for national security, opponents criticised it as excessive and inflationary.

Congressional brinkmanship continues

This budgetary approval follows several short-term stopgap measures over the past six months, highlighting recurring brinkmanship in Congress. The last partial federal government shutdown occurred during Donald Trump's presidency, highlighting the challenges of reaching consensus on spending issues.

Looking ahead, challenges remain for Speaker Johnson, particularly with a dwindling majority and contentious issues like additional funding for Ukraine on the horizon. However, immediate action on these matters seems unlikely as lawmakers prepare to go on a two-week break.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JDU LS Polls LIST

a minute ago
Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging Markets

2 minutes ago
Critical minerals are essential for economic development and national security, which the government statement following the approval also reiterates.

Mining industry's demand

3 minutes ago
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

India News LIVE

4 minutes ago
Group travel

Tips For Solo Travellers

6 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

8 minutes ago
Telegram

Spain's High Court orders

11 minutes ago
Herbal tea

Different Types Of Tea

14 minutes ago
Lufthansa

ITA Airways-Lufthansa

14 minutes ago
UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Bareilly Hotel

Bareilly Hotel Firing

16 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya's 2nd Telugu Film

16 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Market cap falls

18 minutes ago
Johnson Controls

HVAC acquisition race

18 minutes ago
Bosch

Bosch, Samsung compete fo

19 minutes ago
Tabu

BTS Pic From Crew Set

19 minutes ago
RKS Bhadauria

Who is RKS Bhadauria?

20 minutes ago
The four men wear black baseball caps and as they point to the sky in a gesture relating to belief in one god

ISIS-K Shares Selfie

21 minutes ago
IMF

IMF urges China

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Railway Mega Block on Sunday, Mar 24 on Central and Harbour Lines

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Moscow Attack: Terrorists' Connection to 'Mysterious Preacher' Revealed

    World13 hours ago

  4. Facts About The Goat Life: Prithviraj's Weight Loss To Massive Budget

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo