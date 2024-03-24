Advertisement

US spending bill: President Biden has signed into law a $1.2 trillion spending package, ensuring the funding of the US government for the current fiscal year. Biden lauded the package as an investment in Americans, economic growth, and national security, urging Congress to address other pending bills.

The Democratic-majority Senate passed the spending bill with a 74-24 vote, providing funding for key federal agencies until September 30. However, it did not include provisions for military aid to Ukraine, Taiwan, or Israel, which are part of a separate bill awaiting action in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

Business community support

The business community welcomed the bill's passage and expressed commitment to collaborating with policymakers on further legislation, especially regarding tax breaks for businesses and low-income families.

Senate leaders engaged in extensive negotiations on Friday, with several proposed amendments ultimately defeated, causing a delay in the bill's passage beyond the midnight deadline. Nevertheless, the White House expressed confidence in the Senate's prompt approval, which indeed occurred.

Despite the successful passage of the bill, deep partisan divisions were evident, with dissent within the Republican majority in the House. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene even threatened to push for a vote to remove Speaker Mike Johnson for allowing the bill to pass.

The bill, spanning over 1,000 pages, allocates $886 billion to the Defense Department, including provisions for a raise for US troops. While some praised it as crucial for national security, opponents criticised it as excessive and inflationary.

Congressional brinkmanship continues

This budgetary approval follows several short-term stopgap measures over the past six months, highlighting recurring brinkmanship in Congress. The last partial federal government shutdown occurred during Donald Trump's presidency, highlighting the challenges of reaching consensus on spending issues.

Looking ahead, challenges remain for Speaker Johnson, particularly with a dwindling majority and contentious issues like additional funding for Ukraine on the horizon. However, immediate action on these matters seems unlikely as lawmakers prepare to go on a two-week break.



(With Reuters Inputs)