Updated April 5th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

US raises commercial and market access issues with China in meeting

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a call on Tuesday, their first direct talks since a meeting in November.

Reported by: Business Desk
Representative
Representative
Commercial access talks: US officials brought up issues concerning the access of American companies to the Chinese market during a meeting with Chinese officials, the US Commerce Department announced. The discussion, which occurred on Thursday, encompassed topics such as cross-border data flows and regulatory transparency.

The United States has persistently voiced its apprehensions to China regarding the limited access American companies face in the Chinese market. Led by Marisa Lago, the US under secretary of commerce for international trade, and Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen, the meeting marked the inaugural session of a commercial issues working group established last year.

Overcapacity concerns raised

In addition to addressing market access concerns, Lago expressed significant worries about the increasing overcapacity in various Chinese industrial sectors, which adversely affects US workers and businesses, as stated by the Commerce Department.

Amid ongoing communication between US and Chinese officials, President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a telephone conversation on Tuesday, marking their first direct dialogue since November's meeting. 

Tech export debate

During the call, the leaders discussed US efforts to restrict the export of certain technologies, particularly advanced semiconductors, to China.

Xi cautioned Biden against the perceived risks posed by US actions, contending that the US is not reducing risks but rather creating them by impeding China's trade and technology advancements and expanding the list of entities subject to US sanctions.

In response, the White House stated that Biden conveyed concerns to Xi regarding what the US characterised as China's "unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices."

(With Reuters Inputs) 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 14:08 IST

