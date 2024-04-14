×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

US Steel shareholders approve $14.9 billion buyout by Nippon Steel

US Steel said that over 98% of the votes were in favour of the deal under which Nippon will pay $55 per share.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nippon Steel
Nippon Steel | Image:Nippon Steel
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nippon Steel Acquisition: US Steel shareholders have greenlit the proposed $14.9 billion acquisition by Japan's Nippon Steel, moving the merger one step closer to finalisation despite growing political opposition.

The approval, anticipated by many, saw over 98 per cent of shareholders favouring the deal, which entails Nippon Steel paying $55 per share—a substantial premium since the announcement in December.

Advertisement

Yet, political figures, including US lawmakers and President Joe Biden, have expressed reservations, citing national security concerns and advocating for US Steel to remain domestically owned.

Investor sentiment dips

US Steel's stock closed down 2.1 per cent at $41.33 on Friday, indicating investor uncertainty regarding regulatory approval.

The acquisition faces criticism from the United Steelworkers (USW) labor union over potential job losses.

Advertisement

Regulators, including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and the US Justice Department, are scrutinising the deal for antitrust and national security implications.

Nippon Steel has pledged no job cuts, to honour existing agreements with the union, and to relocate its US headquarters to Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Confident collaboration ahead

Expressing confidence in the acquisition's benefits for US Steel and the American steel industry, Nippon Steel looks forward to collaboration with US Steel.

Advertisement

The acquisition marks a significant development, with Nippon Steel securing the deal over competitors Cleveland-Cliffs, ArcelorMittal, and Nucor.

The anticipated closing of the deal has been pushed to the second half of 2024, according to Bloomberg News.
 

Advertisement


(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

a minute ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

2 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

3 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

4 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

5 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

13 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

14 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

16 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

21 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

34 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

37 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

38 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

39 minutes ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

41 minutes ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

44 minutes ago
Which fighter won the most prize money at UFC 300?

UFC 300 Prize Money

an hour ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Tax Refund Deadline

an hour ago
Bruno Fernandes

Penalty gives Man U draw

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo