Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:26 IST

US stock futures dip on health insurer losses, fed rate cut speculation

Investors are watching for factory orders and job opening data, but focus remains on Friday's non-farm payrolls, expected to show slowed job additions in March.

Reported by: Business Desk
US Stocks
US stock futures dip on health insurer losses, fed rate cut speculation | Image:AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
US stock index: US stock index futures slipped on Tuesday, impacted by significant declines in health insurer shares. Investors awaited economic data and Federal Reserve comments for clues on interest rate cuts.

Shares of UnitedHealth, CVS Health, and Humana fell between 3.9 per cent and 9.0 per cent in premarket trading due to unchanged reimbursement rates for Medicare Advantage plans, signalling potential margin pressure for insurers next year.

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower on Monday after strong manufacturing data raised doubts over the Fed's three outlined interest rate cuts.

Investors are watching for factory orders and job opening data, but focus remains on Friday's non-farm payrolls, expected to show slowed job additions in March.

Traders anticipate a 59 per cent chance of a June rate cut and two more in 2024, according to CMEGroup's FedWatch tool.

Several Fed officials, including New York Fed President John Williams and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, are scheduled to speak later.

The subdued start to the quarter follows the S&P 500's strongest first quarter in five years and record highs for all major indexes, buoyed by AI optimism and expected monetary policy easing.

Megacap growth stocks, including Tesla, were lower, while Calvin Klein-parent PVH Corp. forecast an 11 per cent drop in revenue, leading to a 22.0 per cent share decline. Peer Ralph Lauren also lost 2.7 per cent.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stocks fell alongside bitcoin, with Coinbase Global, MicroStrategy, and Riot Platforms dropping between 3.3 per cent and 7.3 per cent.

Estee Lauder gained 2.1 per cent after Citigroup upgraded its rating to "buy" from "neutral."

(with Reuters input)

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:26 IST

