US stock futures rise: US stock index futures saw an uptick on Monday following steep losses in the previous session, buoyed by easing tensions in the Middle East, while investors braced for a busy week with major tech earnings releases and a pivotal inflation report.

After a six-day losing streak, both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed lower on Friday, with Netflix shares weighing down the indexes after a disappointing quarterly earnings report.

Nvidia led gains among megacap growth stocks, bouncing back with a 1.7 per cent rise in premarket trading following a 10 per cent drop in the previous session. Other tech giants such as Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, and Alphabet also saw modest gains ranging from 0.5 per cent to 1.0 per cent.

Investor focus remains on upcoming quarterly reports from Tesla, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Microsoft, which could provide further insight into the strength of the stock rally.

The risk-on sentiment was bolstered by signs of reduced tensions in the Middle East, with Iran's foreign minister suggesting that Tehran was investigating an overnight attack and downplaying any link to Israel.

Market analysts remain cautiously optimistic, viewing last week's tech stock repricing as a potential buying opportunity amidst persistent inflation concerns and evolving expectations regarding Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

This week's key event includes the release of the price consumption expenditure (PCE) index for March, a crucial gauge of inflation favored by the Fed, which could influence future monetary policy decisions.

Ahead of the Fed's policy meeting on May 1, Fed policymakers are currently observing a media blackout.

As of 7:24 am ET, Dow e-minis were up 199 points (0.52 per cent), S&P 500 e-minis rose by 27.25 points (0.54 per cent), and Nasdaq 100 e-minis increased by 105 points (0.61 per cent).

However, Tesla faced a 3.5 per cent decline in premarket trading as the electric vehicle maker announced price cuts in several major markets, including China and Germany, following reductions in the United States.

(with Reuters inputs)