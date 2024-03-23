US stock market expands beyond tech giants

Stocks struggle as Treasury yields linger near 5% after strong US growth data | Image: AP Photo

US stock market: Investors are diversifying their portfolios beyond tech giants like Nvidia and Meta Platforms, exploring sectors like financials, industrials, and energy, which are outperforming the S&P 500's 9.7 per cent year-to-date gain.

The Federal Reserve's assurance of controlling inflation while supporting economic growth has boosted confidence, leading investors to seek opportunities outside the traditional tech megacaps.

Despite last year's reliance on a handful of stocks, this year's rally includes broader sectors like finance and industry, indicating a more balanced market. The Magnificent Seven tech giants are still influential but account for a smaller share of the market's gains compared to last year.

Investors are closely watching economic indicators and Fed announcements for signs of future market trends, expecting potential volatility as fund managers adjust their portfolios at the end of the quarter.

The market's shift highlights a growing confidence in the broader economy and a willingness to explore new investment avenues beyond the dominance of tech stocks, signaling a potential shift in market dynamics for the remainder of the year.

(with Reuters inputs)

