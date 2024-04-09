Advertisement

Biden's Samsung boost: The Biden administration is gearing up to reveal a substantial subsidy, exceeding $6 billion, to South Korea's Samsung, aiming to boost chip production in Taylor, Texas. The announcement, to be made by Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo, will facilitate the construction of four new facilities in Taylor, sources told Reuters.

These include a $17 billion chipmaking plant announced by Samsung in 2021, alongside another factory, an advanced packaging facility, and a research and development centre.

Samsung's major investment

Additionally, there will be an investment in an undisclosed location, with Samsung committing to more than double its US investment to surpass $44 billion as part of the agreement. The subsidy, which marks one of the largest under the programme, follows closely behind Taiwan's TSMC, which received $6.6 billion earlier and pledged to expand its investment to $65 billion, including a third Arizona factory by 2030.



This announcement comes amidst a series of significant grants aimed at boosting domestic chip production in the US, aligning with the nation's objective to reduce reliance on China and Taiwan. The Chips and Science Act, passed in 2022, allocated $52.7 billion in research and manufacturing subsidies, with an additional $75 billion in government loan authority. Notably, Samsung intends to forgo any loans.



While President Joe Biden will not be in attendance, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been invited. This move, however, is perceived as less likely to impact Biden's electoral prospects compared to TSMC and Intel's expansion in the swing state of Arizona.



(With Reuters Inputs)